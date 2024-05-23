The ladies of the 90210 are welcoming some fresh faces. Bravo confirmed on May 22 that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 will see the introduction of Academy Award-nominated actor, Jennifer Tilly, who joins the reality show in a “friend of” capacity.

Tilly is best known for playing Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky horror franchise, including its TV reboot. In 1995, she secured an Oscars nod for her portrayal of Olive Neal in Bullets over Broadway. Among her many other big and small screen credits is Family Guy, having voiced the character of Bonnie Swanson for 22 seasons.

Tilly isn’t the only newbie joining RHOBH Season 14. Bozoma Saint John, the former Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, has also signed up as a full-time cast member.

The new girls join returning diamond holders Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kathy Hilton. The Beverly Hills cast announcement follows the departures of Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley, who left the series after Season 12.

Although production on the new series is underway, former housewife Denise Richards, who appeared as a guest in Season 13, said she’d consider returning to the show. “I always say, ‘Never say never,'” she recently told People.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 cast. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Despite her plea for a RHOBH diamond, Bette Midler didn’t make the cut, either. In March, the actor and singer said she was keen to join the franchise’s Beverly Hills iteration.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?” she asked on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s***. And to get paid for it? A dream!”

Bravo maestro Andy Cohen later responded to Midler’s request on his SiriusXM radio show, joking that she would become “the grand dame of Beverly Hills in a second.” However, Cohen had some concerns. “I don’t know that she would love us just showing up with cameras,” he said.

RHOBH Season 14 Drama

Filming for RHOBH Series 14 has officially commenced, and fans anticipate that the marriage breakdowns of Kyle and Dorit (the latter recently announced her separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley) will be front and center in the upcoming season.

Returning cast member Garcelle also recently teased what viewers can expect in Season 14. “Wait till you see. We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We're really fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it's gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do.”