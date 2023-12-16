Taylor Swift’s Kind Gesture Helped Jessica Chastain Through A Breakup

The healing power of Taylor Swift’s music during a breakup is widely known, but it turns out there’s another level up if you know her personally. Jessica Chastain is one such fortunate soul, and she shared how Swift helped her cope with heartbreak right after they first met.

Chastain was appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 15 when the host showed her a picture she took with Swift backstage at an Eras Tour show in August. She explained how the snap came to be, saying, “I was in Mexico City and she was touring there, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go to Taylor’s concert.’”

Bonding Over A Breakup

The Memory star then got into how she and Swift met. Their first encounter came at the 2011 Met Gala, when Chastain started making a name for herself in Hollywood and scored her first invitation to the event, she explained. The two women were seated next to each other, and that was the start of it all.

“She was so sweet,” Chastain said. “[I] just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that. And, you know, we went and danced together. It was such a fun night.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

But that night wasn’t the end of it. A surprise from Swift arrived in Chastain’s inbox the next day: “She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me,” she said. “Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

Swift’s Breakup Playlist

Although Chastain initially thought it was a Taylor Swift advertisement because it was sent through iTunes, she soon realized the playlist was from the pop star herself. “She, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup,” Chastain said.

Unfortunately, Fallon didn’t follow up with Chastain to find out what songs were on the breakup playlist. Fortunately, Swift wrote about some of the music that has been most important to her in Elle UK in 2019. At the time, she named three particular songs that she is “convinced … have actually healed [her] heart after bad breakups or let downs”: “You Learn” by Alanis Morissette, “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae, and “Why” by Annie Lennox.

Lately, neither Chastain nor Swift has needed a breakup playlist. Chastain started dating publicist Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2012, and they tied the knot in his native Italy in 2017. As for Swift, she’s currently coupled up with NFL star Travis Kelce, and their romance has been making seemingly endless headlines since they went public in September.