Hollywood's biggest night is here! The 2023 Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12 with more movie magic to celebrate than ever. As host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned in his Oscars monologue, all 23 categories will be aired during the 2023 telecast. The year’s most-nominated film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, led the pack with 11 nods, and Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis already swept the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories. Stephanie Hsu was nominated alongside Curtis, and the film is still up for Best Picture and Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), among multiple other categories. Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front each scored nine nods.

There were other notable nods, too. Though she lost to Curtis, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett made history as the first Marvel actor to earn a nomination for her performance as Queen Ramonda. The Best Actor category also includes all first-time nominees: Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, and Austin Butler. Plus, sure-to-be epic performances from Rihanna and last-minute addition Lady Gaga, and several viral moments were a certainty — even if Will Smith’s Oscars ban prevented another Chris Rock slap.

Of course, viewers had plenty to say about all the buzzy moments — including Kimmel’s monologue that didn’t hold back from making jokes about Smith, and Andrew Garfield’s reaction to his jokes. Here are all the best memes and tweets from the 2023 Oscars.

Hugh Grant Gives A Cringe-Worthy Interview

Move over, Ben Affleck. The award for celeb least interested in being on the Oscars red carpet went to Hugh Grant, following his awkward interview with Ashely Graham for ABC. Twitter collectively cringed over their exchange.

Kimmel’s Monologue Misses The Mark

Aside from tackling last year’s Will Smith drama, Kimmel hit on other uncomfortable topics, including takedowns of Babylon and James Cameron, a Tom Cruise/Scientology joke, and a reference to the 2017 Oscars Best Picture envelope mix-up. While some embraced the chaos, several other Twitter users weren’t exactly laughing.

Andrew Garfield Reacts To Kimmel’s Monologue

After getting roped into a superhero bit, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield’s face said it all, and some Twitter users already dubbed it the GIF of the night.

More to come...