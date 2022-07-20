Jordan Peele’s newest film Nope is hitting theaters soon, but his first film Get Out is still at the top of everyone’s mind. The Oscar-nominated thriller about a Black man who visits his white girlfriend’s liberal parents and uncovers a creepy, racist family legacy is the film that put Peele on the map as a serious genre creator, and the director hasn’t ruled out the possibility of revisiting that story.

Talking to The Associated Press ahead of the Nope premiere, Peele admitted that he’s often asked about doing a Get Out sequel — and his answer isn’t a resounding automatic ‘no.’ “Never say never,” Peele said. “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see.”

Daniel Kaluuya, the star of both Get Out and Nope, told The Hollywood Reporter that the success of that first film (which included a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards) didn’t hinder his excitement for future collaborations with Peele. “I don't take the pressure,” said Kaluuya. “I like accomplishing the goals that we've set.” Peele wrote the lead role in Nope specifically for Kaluuya, telling the outlet, “Daniel is my all-time favorite actor, and having worked on a couple of things apart and then coming back together, it just was a reminder of this special working bond that we have together.”

Kaluuya echoed the sentiment, saying he signed onto Nope specifically to reunite with Peele. “I really care about original films and original content, and to even be making a film like this with Keke Palmer as a lead, me as a lead, Jordan as a director on this level of budget and it be original — it’s so important that this film connects,” he said.

Peele is one of the few working directors that has focused almost entirely on original stories in an age where IP rules the industry. While he did dabble in an existing setting with Candyman, his fresh approach on the mythology and the world won him some critical favor.

But more than anything he’s focused on building films on his own original ideas: “Nothing is more rewarding than being able to lead the charge on something that comes from somewhere deep and to get the support of a team on something like that. I feel like if I were working off of someone else’s property, I would owe something to someone else. Besides that core piece of inspiration, it just doesn’t seem as fun to me.” Here’s hoping that means we revisit the world of Get Out in the near future.

After Get Out premiered in 2017, Peele announced that that film would be the first in a series of movies that interrogated societal issues. Us debuted a few years later in 2019 starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, telling a dark story about doppelgangers and societal mirrors. When asked about where he feels he is in the journey of that overall project, Peele implied that he’s hoping to make these types of films for the foreseeable future. “I feel like I’m off to the races,” he said. “I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me. I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended.”