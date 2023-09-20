Justin Bieber Sold His Entire Music Catalog For An Eye-Popping Amount Of Money

Throughout his hugely successful music career, which began on YouTube back in the late aughts, Justin Bieber has dropped a string of chart-topping hits from multiple best-selling albums. “Baby,” “What Do You Mean,” “Love Yourself,” and “Sorry” are some of the hit songs that make up his impressive music catalog, which the singer reportedly sold the rights to in a multi-million dollar deal.

As per Vanity Fair, Bieber handed over his entire music catalog in January 2023, which includes publishing rights and his masters, to the private-equity-backed company Hipgnosis Song Management. Meanwhile, Universal Music Group still possesses the recorded music copyright. Although the exact amount Bieber sold his catalog for has not been confirmed, it is estimated that the two-time Grammy winner was handed a hefty $200 million paycheck.

Bieber’s extremely lucrative catalog consists of his six studio albums: 2010’s My World 2.0, 2011’s, Under the Mistletoe, 2012’s Believe, 2015’s Purpose, 2020’s Changes, and 2021’s Justice. Taking into account the singer’s income from worldwide tours, product releases, and high-profile endorsements, Bieber’s recent catalog earnings will have likely seen his estimated net worth jump significantly.

The “Yummy” hitmaker joins a long list of musicians who have cashed out on their music legacy in recent years, including the likes of Bob Dylan, Stevie Knicks, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Calvin Harris, and more recently, pop sensation Katy Perry — who reportedly sold her hit-filled catalog for an eye-watering amount.

As per Billboard, the catalog rights company Litmus Music confirmed in September 2023 that it had acquired the rights to Perry’s studio albums that were released between 2008 and 2020 for Capitol Records, including 2008’s One of the Boys, 2010’s Teenage Dream, 2013’s Prism, 2017’s Witness, and 2020’s Smile.