Most people wouldn’t go on reality TV to repair a friendship breakup, especially on said ex-BFF’s own show. But Katie Maloney doesn’t know any other way.

“Stassi [Schroeder] and I were obviously not in the same place in our friendship that we had been in the past,” the 40-year-old tells Bustle about her former Vanderpump Rules costar. “We were like ride-or-dies, but so much has changed. But I was excited to explore this new chapter with her and document it, because that’s what we do.”

Maloney and Schroeder’s history dates back to 2009, before they found fame on Vanderpump Rules in 2013. For eight seasons, the two were formidable, sharp-tongued presences at their former workplace, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR, declaring themselves the “Witches of WeHo” alongside Kristen Doute. And when Doute burned that bridge, they remained a duo so united that it created tension with their castmates (not to mention accusations of ass-kissing).

While Maloney supported Schroeder when she was fired from Pump Rules in 2020 over racist actions involving their coworker Faith Stowers, their friendship gradually became strained. Schroeder distanced herself because she felt her friend was too wrapped up in the show, and Maloney felt ghosted. Even after Maloney exited the show post-Scandoval in 2024, saying she felt ready to “move on,” they continued to support each other publicly but didn’t address their own rift.

But when Schroeder, 38, landed her own Hulu series, House of Stassi (streaming now), focusing on her family and closest friends, she knew she needed another reality TV vet by her side. On camera, she admits to wanting to hash out her issues with Maloney simply to get her on the show, and Maloney was surprisingly on board.

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“I never took reality TV off the table, but I didn’t know what avenue it would be,” Maloney tells Bustle.

Even with distance between them, there was no one Maloney trusted with her on-camera return more than Schroeder. On House of Stassi, the two work toward a new friendship, with Maloney showing a much more carefree side that viewers haven’t seen in a while, which she credits to leaving Pump Rules and her new relationship with rock musician Nick Martin, 43.

“Obviously, at the end [of Pump Rules], it was not exactly a healthy environment,” she says. “But honestly, meeting my boyfriend Nick changed my life a lot, too. He’s just so special and takes care of me and loves me in ways I didn’t know were possible.”

It also helps that Maloney isn’t dealing with divorce, infidelity, or any other typical Bravo drama. “I had exposed so many intimate moments and events in my life that felt very vulnerable,” she says. “I don’t have anything to expose right now, if I’m being totally honest. There are no cheating scandals in my life for the first time, and it feels wonderful.”

While Schroeder welcomed her back into her life with open arms, Maloney’s own loved ones, however, were concerned about the House of Stassi star’s intentions. Below, Maloney opens up about filming the new show, unexpected clashes with Schroeder’s other friends, and where she stands with the rest of the Pump Rules cast.

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How much did you and Stassi reconnect before filming?

We had not had a full discussion of things. She had done my podcast, and we talked about her book and Miami Swim Week, so there was friendliness, but it felt very disconnected. We didn’t get dinner or talk outside of that. So I felt comfortable enough going into it. But I had a lot of questions and uncertainties about the future of our friendship.

What does your relationship look like now?

The show brought us closer together, but it’s different now. She’s very focused on her children and her job. Her priorities have changed, as have mine, but we’re able to build something new.

What was the process like compared with filming Vanderpump Rules?

It was easy. I felt like I hadn’t missed a beat, honestly.

You said one of the allures of filming the show was that you could leave at any time if you stopped having fun. Were there any points when you considered pulling out?

I was so excited to see everybody from Vanderpump Rules. Maybe we didn’t talk or weren’t besties every day, but I was surprised that people [Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, and friends Taylor Strecker and Kristina Kelly] had so many issues with me. That hurt my feelings, but I’m not going to invalidate their feelings.

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Kristina expressed some unexpected resentment left over from Pump Rules, saying she didn’t actually want to film with you and only did so to be a good friend to Stassi.

We do address everything, and we’ve been able to mend. That was hurtful to film and go through because I’ve known Kristina for the same amount of time as Stassi, like 16 years, and we’ve always had a great friendship. I really loved and adored her.

You filmed with Ariana Madix at your sandwich shop, Something About Her. Did that take convincing?

I thought it would, but she’s really supportive. I don’t know if she would participate in a whole season, but especially if we’re filming at our shop, she’d wanna be there.

Aside from Ariana, do you keep in touch with anyone from Pump Rules?

I talk to Tom Schwartz. Mostly he asks me when I can watch the dogs. Every now and then, I hear from Kristen [Doute], and we’ll touch base.

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Was it a challenge to have Nick on camera?

He was so supportive and was just like, “If you want me there, I’ll be there, whatever you need me to do.” He’s not a shy person, so he felt comfortable. It was nice to have someone as my partner and teammate in this, because I didn’t know exactly what to expect walking in there.

After Scandoval, how did it feel to watch Scamanda play out as a bystander this time?

There are a lot of similarities, in terms of friendship betrayal and how it all unfolds. I could feel for all of them when it was coming up, because I remember the early days of Scandoval and being like, “What is happening?” And it just got grosser and grosser. I commend them all for the way they’ve handled it and rallied around Ciara [Miller]. I can see Kyle’s struggle because Amanda’s someone he’s cared about and loved for many years, and he feels wrong abandoning her.

Now that you’ve dipped your toe back into the world of reality TV, could you ever see yourself on a competition show like The Traitors?

That is totally my vibe. I can’t dance. I can’t sing. But I would do anything that involves eating or scheming.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.