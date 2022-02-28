Katie Thurston Just Threw Major Shade At The Bachelor

Tired of The Bachelor but loving Love Is Blind? Katie Thurston gets it. The former Bachelorette seemingly threw some not-so-subtle shade at the ABC reality show while praising the hit Netflix series. “This photo is everything I needed after that rollercoaster of a finale,” the 31-year-old bank marketing manager wrote in the comments of an Instagram post shared by the Love Is Blind account. In a separate comment, she praised the show for not relying on manufactured drama.

Thurston didn’t directly say that The Bachelor franchise purposely dredges up drama, but she certainly implied it. “Oh I’m obsessed with [Love Is Blind],” the Season 17 lead wrote in response to a fan who was surprised to learn that she watches the Netflix hit. “Genuine connections without the distractions of made-up drama and field games.” The fan wholeheartedly agreed, confessing that they, too, are “tired of watching Bachelor football and cringey hot tub scenes EVERY season.”

Aside from Thurston, several Bachelor alum confessed that the show is somewhat scripted. According to Life & Style, former contestants Brooks Forester, Sharleen Joynt, and Chris Bukowski admitted to saying what the producers told them to say in Amy Kaufman’s tell-all book, Bachelor Nation. “I was saying lines verbatim from producers because I’d been sitting in a stupid room for an hour and just wanted to go,” Bukowski, who appeared in the franchise five times, told Kaufman. “You would say something you totally didn’t even believe or want to say, but they just keep asking you and asking you and asking you — just like you’re being interrogated.”

Former Bachelorette contestant Bennett Jordan also spoke about his experience on the show, telling Life & Style that it’s common knowledge that reality TV isn’t a reflection of real life. “I think that it’s a reality television show production,” he said. “If anyone knows anything about that — or if they’ve ever thought about it — I think people know that reality TV is not real life.” Jordan was also careful not to use the word “manipulation.” “I think producers’ jobs are to produce entertainment and storylines. So, I wouldn’t use the word manipulation by any means,” he told the magazine. “I think you have to take everything with a grain of salt, use your brain, hopefully, show your best colors and realize what you’re getting into.”

It’s worth noting that Thurston didn’t have an easy journey on The Bachelorette. After an abundance of drama throughout her season, she got engaged to contestant Blake Moynes during the finale. However, the two split a few months later and Thurston is now dating John Hersey, a former contestant on her season who she eliminated very early on.

After the news broke that Thurston moved on with Hersey, he made a statement confirming that she never cheated on Moynes, despite the questionable timing of their split. “The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more,” he wrote. “You guys- she was engaged. It is apparent that many of you misjudge how both her and I view that commitment. Neither Katie nor I would ever cheat, push someone to cheat, or be involved in cheating. It is not in our nature. It is not acceptable. It is not OK.”