Before getting engaged and welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent an entire year apart.

In a recent interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry, who recently dropped her sixth studio album 143, discussed her relationship with Bloom, recalling their decision to split in 2017.

“We weren’t, like, really in it from day one,” explained Perry, who first met the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016. “He had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship and I was just like, ‘I can't do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond.’”

The “Roar” hitmaker shared that Bloom had enrolled in The Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat that aims to “rewire all the bad habits” and encourage behavioral changes. However, the couple decided to go their separate ways shortly after.

“He wasn’t playing that cat-mouse game anymore,” Perry said. “I was like, ‘This is boring. I’m moving on.’ I was so used to this push-pull ... I was playing games.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple announced their separation in Feb. 2017, and speaking her recent Call Her Daddy interview, Perry revealed that she had a “really tough year” following the split. So, she decided to try The Hoffman Process herself.

“It saved my life,” she said. “I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process.” The couple eventually got back together in 2018, and their reconciliation was initiated by Perry. “I was doing a show that was close to where he was on vacation,” Perry recalled. “I was like, ‘I’ll pop over!”

The couple announced their engagement the following year in 2019, before welcoming their first child together, Daisy Dove, in March 2020.

Orlando’s VMAs Tribute

Bloom recently paid tribute to his fiancée at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where Perry was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

“You fell in love with her as Katy Perry, I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson,” the actor said on stage while introducing the singer. “I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same sense of love and joy to our family. She loves with her whole heart and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere.”