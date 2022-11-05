Despite The Ponzi Scheme, Kevin Bacon Emerged A Millionaire

You can’t think back to the 1980s culture scene in the U.S without remembering Footloose, the musical drama about a town where dance was banned. A ban that lasted until a rebellious teen entered and shook the neighbourhood awake, with dance, of course. The actor playing that teen, Kevin Bacon, went on to become a beloved celebrity. While Bacon was once best known for Footloose, he now has a range of successful movies under his belt including Apollo 13, X-Men: First Class, Mystic River, and the hit rom-com Crazy Stupid Love. He’s been in the business for over four decades and continues to land exciting (and crowd-pleasing) roles.

Recently, the actor appeared in the horror flick They/Them and is slated to have a cameo in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy holiday special. With this kind of experience and career, it’s no wonder that the actor has built up quite the income over the years. But what exactly is Kevin Bacon’s net worth?

4 Ways Kevin Bacon Makes His Money

1. Acting: Theatre, Television, & Movies

Bacon landed in the acting scene in New York at the young age of 17. While he appeared in soap operas like Search For Tomorrow at the start of his career, he rose to fame after being cast in the film Friday The 13th. He also made his Broadway debut in Slab Boys and continued to get cast in successful roles in films like Flatliners, JFK, and A Few Good Men.

He also features in television shows like Tremors and I Love Dick. One of his most highest earning performances was from an MCU film, X-Men: First Class, which made a whopping $353.6 million (£305.3 million) in the box office. Such was the power of Bacon over Hollywood that it created a parlour game called Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. Here, people relate random actors until it inevitably leads to Bacon, who appears to have acted with just about everyone in the industry.

2. Advertising Deals

Many also recognise Bacon from his long-standing relationship with British phone network EE, for which he allegedly gets paid in the seven figure range. The ads were all the rage when he began in 2012 and featured Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon along with touching upon his most famous roles.

The actor also notoriously became the “face of the egg industry” in the U.S. He was the first ever celebrity to be enlisted to sell eggs in the country and with his last name, the campaigns had plenty of meme-worthy material. While Bacon has appeared in several other advertising deals (like Logitech and Visible), these are his most consistent gigs and do the most to make him the golden goose (pun intended) that he is.

3. Real Estate

Bacon, along with his actor wife Kyra Sedgwick, owns three prime properties in the U.S. In 2011, the couple bought a house worth $2.5 million (£2.1 million) in Los Angeles followed by a 40-acre property in Connecticut. Bacon and Sedgwick also have an expansive apartment in New York City’s Manhattan overlooking Central Park.

4. Repayment From Bernie Madoff

Bacon and Sedgwick lost a massive chunk of their money in a Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Bernie Madoff. Prior to this, the couple were thought to be worth around $100 million (£86.27 million) and while actual figures of how much Bacon lost aren’t revealed, speculations suggest the actors lost tens of millions of dollars to the financial manager.

However in 2009, Madoff pled guilty and a victim payout fund was set up that reportedly returned about 75 percent of the money that the actors lost.

What Is Kevin Bacon’s Net Worth?

$45 million (£38.82 million)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bacon is worth $45 million (£38.82 million) as of 2022. Despite incurring a significant loss, the couple seemed to have worked their way back over the last decade to remain millionaires.

Looking back at the stressful event, Bacon said to The Guardian: “It was a bad day. But pretty quickly we were able to see all the things we had as opposed to whatever we lost, and those are the biggest clichés: children, health, love, a nice home.”