Days after Kim Kardashian came under fire for her out-of-touch advice to women in business (“Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days”), Khloé Kardashian is being called out for the same Variety cover story. In a March 10 supplement to the family interview, Kardashian opened up about the “hurtful” comments that have swirled around her very famous family — specifically, the harmful rhetoric of criticizing women for their partners’ mistakes.

“If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me,” she said. “I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, ‘Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.’ ... I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing.” The Good American co-founder added that “there is also a way to report something that’s happening without making somebody that reason why it happened.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that the criticism was a departure from Kardashian’s own behavior in recent years. When Kardashian’s former partner Tristan Thompson was accused of hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, Kardashian took to Twitter to call out Woods, explicitly telling the model, “You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

In her Variety interview, Kardashian was ostensibly referring to herself as the object of blame — in more than one relationship. As Elisabeth Sherman wrote for Bustle in 2015, many tabloids tied Lamar Odom’s substance abuse and overdose to Kardashian and her family’s reality empire. (“When we casually agree with one of these cruel articles? We might not realize it, but we're saying that women should endure a loved one's struggles at the expense of their own ambition, health, and happiness,” Sherman wrote at the time.) More recently, Kardashian’s fraught relationship with Thompson has also been attributed to her “karma.”

Still, many users found Kardashian’s comments “hypocritical” all the same — even if she wasn’t outright referring to the women Thompson cheated with.

If you’re waiting to see how Kardashian handles her latest brush with Thompson’s alleged cheating, she told Variety that “it will be addressed” on her family’s new Hulu series, but don’t expect it to be a major part of the show. “It’s not going to be some long, drawn-out situation,” she said. “I think people are probably a little tired of it.”