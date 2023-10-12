On the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian declared that she was done with Tristan Thompson for good. But now, she’s acknowledging that fate could have a different plan. On the Oct. 12 episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder addressed her ex-boyfriend calling her “his person,” and admitted that it could be a possibility in the distant future.

While talking to family friend and her sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, he asked how things were going with the NBA player after he moved into her house with his brother Amari, following the death of their mother Andrea. “Him and I are great friends,” she said, leading Disick to quip, “You gettin’ that sausage?” Kardashian’s unamused face answered for her. “We don’t sleep in the same bed,” she clarified. “He has his own room.”

In her confessional, Kardashian didn’t rule out the possibility of reconciling with Thompson — but she’s only focused on raising their two children together for now. “I don’t know what five or ten years will bring,” she said. “If he’s my person, then he’s meant to be my person. But right now, I’m not going to make my life harder than it has to be. So yes, I am gonna have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in 2018. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the prior episode, Thompson reflected on the cheating scandals that caused Kardashian to break up with him for good, the most recent of which involved secretly fathering a baby. “It’s like, I know how much I care about you,” he told her. “I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person, how come I’ve done so much wrong things? Why put you through that?”

While Kardashian gets emotional when she hears him call her “his person,” she’s used to it by now. “Of course, it’s angered me before,” she said. “Because I’m like, ‘Well if I f*cking am, then why would you treat me this way? And how many times?’”

Later in the Oct. 12 episode, her mom Kris Jenner reflected on Thompson’s growth and continued relationship with the family in her own confessional. “We know Tristan has made some mistakes,” she said. “I know he’s really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé, and I’m sure that he regrets all of those mistakes every single day.”