Khloé Kardashian and her family have been supporting Tristan Thompson following his mom’s sudden death on Jan. 5 near Toronto. The exes, who share 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son, were spotted arriving in Canada together on a private jet shortly after news broke of Andrea Thompson’s death following a reported heart attack. When the NBA player said his final goodbyes at his mother’s funeral in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, Khloé was there as well, and her sister Kim Kardashian and matriarch Kris Jenner joined her this time.

“They all want to be there for Tristan,” a source told People following the service. “He will always be family. It’s a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.” A separate insider told the magazine that Jenner spoke during the funeral, where rapper Drake also paid his respects.

Though it’s unclear what Jenner said in her remarks, she posted a tribute to Andrea Thompson on Instagram on Jan. 6. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” she captioned the post. “My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

The same day, Entertainment Tonight reported that she was expected to attend the private funeral, along with her two daughters. “Khloé was very close to Tristan’s mother, and as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time,” a source explained to the outlet.

Kim, for her part, previously signaled that she was on good terms with Tristan when the duo celebrated Thanksgiving 2022 with youths at a juvenile rehabilitative service facility near Los Angeles. Sharing photos from the “inspiring” outing on Instagram, the basketball pro thanked Kim and his new friends “for including me in their Friendsgiving.”

At the time, some were confused why the Kardashians star would be spending time with Khloé’s ex since he’d been at the center of several very public cheating scandals throughout their on-and-off relationship. The formerly-engaged couple’s most recent breakup in December 2021 came after it was revealed that Thompson fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloé were expecting their now-infant son via surrogate. In October 2022, Khloé shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was still learning how to “un-love” Tristan.

“I think people — whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to — they’re like ‘OK, so move on.’ It’s not that easy,” she shared. “When something good happened, I would call Tristan. When something bad, or when I did any little thing, I would share my life with him. I know this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”