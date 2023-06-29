Kim Kardashian Just Took The “Most Important” Photo Of Her Life

Given their luxurious lifestyle, it’s hard to imagine the Kardashian family partaking in everyday activities such as going to the grocery store or getting their driver’s license. However, in the June 29 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim Kardashian did exactly that — and in the most over-the-top way imaginable.

With her hair and makeup squad (Chris Appleton and Ariel Tejada) in tow, Kardashian arrived at her local DMV to take her driver’s license photo. However, the SKIMS founder has become known for her Instagram-ready aesthetic, and for Kardashian, those high standards translate to even the most mundane of tasks.

While getting glammed up for her license snap, Kardashian explained that “this is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life,” adding: “I really just wanted to look good. Why not bring a light and glam team? It’s definitely crazy, but I don’t care.”

Filling out her personal details for her updated license, Kardashian also briefly pondered whether or not to include “West” as part of her surname, before promptly deciding against it. After some last-minute preparation in front of the camera, the SKKN mogul took a couple of shots before landing on the perfect driver’s license photo, which she later joked “looks exactly the same” as the first picture she took.

While at the DMV, Kardashian also shared that she is about to celebrate her 42nd birthday and revealed her ambitions for the year ahead. “My hopes for 42 year-old Kim is that I really just want to have fun. I want peace. I want calmness. I want good vibes ... I want the whole world,” she explained in a confessional.

Later in the episode, Kardashian jetted off to Las Vegas alongside some of her closest friends and family. However, a “scary” plane ride wound up spoiling her birthday surprise.