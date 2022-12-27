Kim Kardashian got real about how hard co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West is in a rare podcast appearance on Angie Martinez IRL. “Co-parenting is really f*cking hard. ... I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible,” she told Martinez on the Dec. 26 episode, referencing her four kids that she shares with Ye (North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3).

Kim K’s divorce from Kanye was finalized earlier this year after a long legal proceeding, but she isn’t trying to make him a villain in their kids’ eyes. “I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she explained through tears, noting that it’s become harder to shield them from the headlines and that she misses going to places like CVS Pharmacy where tabloids are everywhere.

“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything. So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about,” she said.

Despite their divorce and separate parenting, Kim K is adamant about keeping Kanye in good graces with their kids — especially given their young ages. “If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup sh*t that they are not ready to deal with,” she said. “When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”

Ultimately Kim K said she feels “free” now that the divorce is finalized, but still occasionally puts on a brave face for her kids. “If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad's music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” she said. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”