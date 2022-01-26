Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye West’s Claim That There’s Another Ray J Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split may have been amicable a year ago, but it appears things have changed. A few months after begging Kardashian for forgiveness, the rapper sat down for an interview with Hollywood Unlocked and told host Jason Lee that his ex-wife’s infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J wasn’t the only one. According to West, 44, he retrieved a laptop from Ray J with another explicit video of the Skims founder after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” West said, referring to a skit on the sketch comedy show in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kissed her now-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. “And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s, that’s cool.’ After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?” The “Come to Life” artist claimed that he retrieved the footage from Ray J, who dated Kardashian from 2004 to 2006, at the airport.

“Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” West said before explaining why the tape brought Kardashian to tears. “It represents how much she’s been used,” he said. “It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity. However, Kardashian’s rep told E! News that no such tape exists.

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” Kardashian’s rep said in a statement. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Although it seems that Kardashian is ready to move on with Davidson, the same cannot be said for her ex-husband. “All I think about every day is how to get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” West said in a five-minute prayer on Instagram in November. He also took “accountability” for the actions that led to the couple’s February 2021 split and admitted that he “embarrassed” the reality star when he tried transitioning from music to politics.

That same week, West delivered a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Event and told the audience that he “[needs] to be back at home” and “next to [his] children as much as possible.” The next month, Kim requested to expedite their divorce. “[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021,” the documents said, according to People. “[Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.”

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Since then, a lot has happened. West purchased the house next door to Kardashian and their children. And on Jan. 24, the 22-time Grammy winner took a swipe at Davidson in his song “Eazy.” To make matters even more complicated, West is currently dating actor Julia Fox. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” the Uncut Gems actor told People on Jan. 6. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

On Jan. 23, the couple attended Paris Fashion week together in matching denim and leather outfits. Fox also spoke about their romance on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, where she insisted that she is not with West “for the money.” “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said. “People are like ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”