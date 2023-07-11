With more than 350 million followers and her Instagram-ready aesthetic, Kim Kardashian has become well-known for her selfie-taking skills. In one of the reality superstar’s recent social media snaps, Kardashian noticed what appeared to be a mysterious figure lurking in the background, and the SKIMS founder was left “freaking out” over the discovery.

In a caption for the selfie in question, which is nearing 3 million likes as of writing, Kardashian commented: “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window.”

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the seemingly “haunted” post, with some pointing out that the ghostly figure appeared to be wearing a “Victorian bonnet.” Meanwhile, others claimed that the “woman in the window” cannot be Kardashian, as the shadowy figure “doesn’t have a bun on top of her head.”

Some followers also poked fun at the now-viral selfie. “It’s Todd Kraines,” one fan joked, referencing an ongoing gag from the original Keeping Up With The Kardashians series. “Looks like a colonial woman on the wing of a plane,” another user commented, referencing a line from the hit 2011 comedy Bridesmaids.

Others weren’t quite convinced of any supernatural activity on the reality star’s Instagram snap, claiming that the shadow likely belongs to a “member of her team” as Kardashian appears to be in the midst of a dress fitting, with safety pins attached to her outfit. “It’s the person taking your measurements,” one user wrote, while one fan also suggested that the figure “looks like Kourtney.”

More cynical followers also accused The Kardashians star of sharing the selfie as an excuse to show off her more natural look. “To me it really looks like a vase. She probably has a vaguely human shaped vase that she knows is the explanation but wanted to post this pic,” one fan shared on Reddit.