Kourtney Kardashian Thinks This Sister Looks The Most Like Kris Jenner

All of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters look at least a little like Kris Jenner — she is their mother, after all. But according to Kourtney Kardashian, one of her daughters reigns supreme in resembling the family matriarch. On the July 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney hosted a party to celebrate her mom’s 67th birthday and had guests come decked out in their best Kris Jenner look, complete with her iconic pixie cut hairdo.

Kourtney wore her mom’s pink velour tracksuit from Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” video, where she played the “cool mom” from Mean Girls, while Khloé Kardashian recreated Kris’ Miranda Priestly look with a bleach blonde wig. Kylie Jenner threw it back to 1989 by donning a vintage New Year’s Eve look. Kim Kardashian sported one of her momager’s most sparkly Christmas card looks, and even Kim’s daughter North West even joined in on the fun, going in her grandmother’s everyday look of a black pantsuit and adding special prosthetic wrinkles.

In her confessional, Kourtney remarked that she looked the most like her mom out of all her sisters. “I think I probably look the most like my mom when I have short hair,” she said. “Just give me a martini. I can transform into Kris Jenner like that.”

Hulu

Her husband Travis Barker lovingly agreed when she FaceTimed him to show off that she got “Kris-sed,” telling her “You look so much like your mom.” But Kris thought that another daughter actually replicated her the most accurately. “Obviously I am the best Kris Jenner, but I gotta tell ya, Kim nailed it,” she said in a confessional.

This is not the first time that Kourtney has been called her mom’s doppelgänger — or vice versa. In September, many of Kourtney’s Instagram followers noted how much she looked like Kris when she sported powersuits and a pixie cut in her Boohoo campaign. A few months prior, Kris shared photos from Kourtney’s wedding to Barker sporting a new updo, and many fans noted the resemblance then as well. Kris would likely be flattered that people think she’s actually her daughter’s twin sister.