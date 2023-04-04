Throughout its many years on the air, American Idol has had no shortage of emotional moments. During the show’s April 3 episode, judge Katy Perry couldn’t hold back her tears amid one highly-emotional performance, which caught the attention of one A-list viewer, Kim Kardashian.

The tear-jerking moment occurred during a performance by the Season 21 contestant Fire, whose partner Kaya Stewart was forced to quit the competition after falling ill. Fire was then joined on stage by the Los Angeles-based contestant Jayna Elise, and the pair’s powerful rendition of Adam Lambert’s “What Do You Want From Me” moved both Perry and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie to tears.

Following the episode, the “Firework” hitmaker shared a brief clip of the emotional moment on Instagram, showcasing her “ugly” crying face. “Hi this is my ugly cry face. watch #idol now to get urs,” the singer wrote in a caption, prompting reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian to comment: “We all have one.”

As fans of the original E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians will recall, the Skims founder became known for several “ugly cry face” moments during the show’s 20-season run — many of which remain memes and GIFs to this day.

As The Sun notes, Kim’s viral crying face first appeared in a 2012 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take New York, during which she became tearful while discussing her marriage to now ex-husband Kris Humphries — which famously lasted for 72 days. As fans will recall, another Kim crying face moment occurred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 6 after the reality star lost her diamond earring in the ocean while on vacation — sparking the much-quoted line: “Kim there's people that are dying.”