If you’ve kept up with the Kardashians through the years, you’ll likely remember Kim’s savagery in a 2018 episode of KUWTK. The sibs had just vacationed in Japan and both Khloé and Kourtney sported fuzzy pink coats. Kim did not approve of the look and, as usual, drama ensued.

“I gotta be real with you guys, you look like f*cking clowns,” Kim told her sisters. When Kourtney defended the look, Kim just doubled down on her anti-pink-fuzzy-coat stance. Five years later, it seems that the SKIMS mogul has changed her mind — so much so that she just wore a nearly identical coat herself.

On Sunday, Kim shared photos on main from a recent trip to Japan with her daughters North and Chicago West. In the photos, Kim donned a comfy-looking sports bra and sweatpants (reviving another past look, the groutfit). Kim accessorized the look with her signature shield sunnies, a fuzzy pink bag, and an all-too-familiar faux fur coat. “Sanrio Style,” she captioned the post.

As a nod to the moment, Kim included a side-by-side meme of her and Khloé wearing the lookalike outfits, plus the infamous clip. “Well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!” the meme demanded. As expected, Khloé and Kourtney didn’t let the change in tide slide. Khloé replied in Kim’s comments, saying: “I’m waiting……”

Meanwhile, Kourtney took this as an opportunity for vindication and to drag Kim’s Japan outfit from 2018. “A long way from the cycling outfits @kimkardashian @khloekardashian,” Kourtney replied, chiding Kim’s cycling shorts outfit from way back when. The Poosh founder also posted the clip of the KUWTK episode on her Stories, as well as a picture of her in a similar style coat.

Kim finally apologized, replying, “I’m sorry Khloé and to Kourt too,” adding both heart and clown emojis.

I think we can all agree, each of these looks was a serve.