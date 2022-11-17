The Met Gala was sentimental for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson — when they were still together. Not only did they walk the red carpet together in May dressed as Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy, but the previous year’s soiree is also where she rejected him for the first time. On the Nov. 17 episode of The Kardashians, the SNL alum revealed that he had asked her for her number at the 2021 Met Gala and she came up with the “nicest excuse” not to give it to him.

“Remember how I asked for your number at the last Met, and you pretended that you couldn’t get with me because you had gloves on?” Davidson asked her, as they were getting ready for the 2022 Gala. Apparently, the gloves prevented her from inputting her number into his phone. “I know, will you ask me again this time?” she asked. “I won’t have gloves on.”

The comedian went on to tell her that it was the kindest rejection he’s ever received. “I knew it was an excuse but I remember being in the car being like, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet,” he said. “You were just like, ‘Hey, I can’t give you my number, I have gloves on.’” Kim defended herself, insisting that “it was not an excuse,” but then she expressed regret. “Had only I known,” she responded.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment 1 / 2

While the Met Gala was a special moment for the then-couple, Davidson wanted to do something a little different. While en route to the soiree, the two talked about how stressful it was to walk two red carpets back-to-back, after they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together days before the Met.

“We’ll never do the White House again,” Kardashian said, adding how she wanted their first red carpet as a couple to be a non-fashion event — but he has his own idea. “I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards but, you know, to each his own,” he told her.