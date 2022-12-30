Despite her messy divorce from Yeezy founder Kanye West, when it comes to love and babies, for Kim Kardashian, it’s “never say never.” On Dec. 27, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow for an episode of the latter’s goop Podcast. The two entrepreneurs got candid about social media, the Kardashian family, and, of course, Kim’s unyielding romantic dreams.

Through the decades, fans have witnessed the now mom-of-four go through a fashion evolution, build a beauty empire, and raise a family. But we’ve also witnessed some of Kim’s more turbulent romantic moments, from her infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries to the post-Ye divorce drama, to her whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. But despite her dating history, the three-time divorcée is still open to love.

On Gwyneth’s podcast, the goop founder asked Kim whether she would get married again, especially since she’s “such a romantic.” “I am. I am,” Kim admitted to the label, before sharing that she has thought about giving the institution another go. “I have this fantasy in my head, like, fourth time’s a charm. It’s gonna work out,” she said.

Kim, 42, also briefly talked about her previous marriages. About West, she said, “I feel like, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one].

“The first one I just [didn’t know what was happening,” she said of her three-year marriage to producer Damon Thomas. The Skims founder was only 19 at the time of their wedding. Meanwhile, about her 2011 wedding to Humphries, she said, “I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should’ve been. And I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realize that was okay.”

“Now, I feel like I will definitely take my time,” she said. “I would want a marriage but I’m so happy to take my time.” Though she “definitely” wants marriage, she added that her next great love doesn’t need to end down the aisle. “I would be OK with a forever partnership as well. I have a lot of girlfriends that have been married but ... don’t wanna go through that again, so are fine with a forever partnership.”

But a partner isn’t the only person Kim would welcome given the right circumstances. The reality maven also isn’t saying no to the possibility of having another baby. When the Ironman star asked if Kim feels “like the kid thing is behind you,” Kim answers, “I do.” But she also knows it could happen. “Never say never,” she added. “I would have to have someone for a while in order to make that decision. So whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Currently, Kim has her hands full with her and Ye’s four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Although she admits that co-parenting with him has been “really f*cking hard” for Kim. In an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, she revealed how she’s been shielding her kids from their father’s antics. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”

So don’t expect her to rush into something else just yet. The KKW Beauty founder told Gwyneth, “I'm taking my time. I really do wanna be single for a few years.”