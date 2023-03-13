To celebrate Tristan Thompson’s birthday, Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a first look at their new baby boy. On March 13, the Kardashians star paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend on his 32nd birthday in an Instagram slideshow, calling him “the best father, brother & uncle.” As reported by PEOPLE and TMZ, the first photo seemingly depicts Thompson, their 4-year-old daughter True, and his 6-year-old son Prince all cuddling with the former couple’s 7-month-old son, whose name is not currently known. However, Kardashian appeared to keep her newborn’s face censored for other photos in the slideshow, making fans speculate whether this is truly his first face photo.

In the caption of her post, Kardashian praised the NBA player’s parenting skills, referring to him as her “baby daddy” while also acknowledging his son Prince from a previous relationship. “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them,” she wrote. “All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

Kardashian continued to give her best wishes and hopes for her ex, mentioning his late mother Andrea, who died in January. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation,” she said. “Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

In July 2022, fans found out that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. Kardashian’s rep confirmed that the baby was conceived in November 2021, before she found out about his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols. His birth was reported on Aug. 5, but a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians revealed that the Good American founder welcomed her son on July 28, a week before the public found out about his birth. She has maintained her baby’s privacy since his birth, withholding his name from the public and even censoring his face for his Instagram debut on Halloween.