North West Tells Katy Perry Onstage What She Wants To Be When She Grows Up

North West knows exactly what she wants to do when she grows up. Kim Kardashian took her and ex-husband Kanye West’s oldest daughter to see Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency show PLAY, where the “Roar” singer brought the 9-year-old onstage. “You know, at 9 years old, I started singing. That’s when I found my little spark,” Perry said on April 15 before asking North what she wanted to be when she grew up, which elicited the perfect response. “Everything,” North replied.

Perry professed to being a fan of North’s TikTok videos, which she posts on an account run by Kardashian. “So the reason I know your name is because I’m a huge fan of your TikTok,” she said. “I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made. You’re a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?” North then requested that her three friends join her onstage, which included Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie Teefey. “She’s got friends, she doesn’t wanna do it alone,” Perry told the crowd.

Kardashian proudly shared her daughter’s stage moment on her Instagram Story, tagging Perry in her post and teasing North’s amazing reply. “Dreams do come true,” she wrote. “And wait for her answer… what she wants to be when she grows up.”

Before flying to Vegas, Kardashian treated North and her friends to a pre-show party on her private jet, complete with Perry-themed mocktails. After the show, she took the girls backstage, where Perry met them again to sign autographs. The SKIMS founder found a way to spend time with the popstar as well, posing with fellow celebrity guests Sia and Paris Hilton and bragging about the show on Perry’s Instagram. “Honestly, I’m the biggest Katy Perry fan,” she said. “I’m not just saying that because you’re here.”

Perry has not made it to North’s TikTok account just yet, with her most recent TikTok being a video of her baking with her mom on Easter Sunday.