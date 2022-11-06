Harry & Meghan’s Attendance At King Charles’ Coronation Remains Uncertain

This particular period of history is going to make for a cracking pub quiz question in about 50 years. As well as moving onto our third Prime Minister of the year (who can blame anyone struggling to keep up with the political side of things), there’s also the matter of officially crowning the successor of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It has been confirmed already that King Charles III will be officially crowned next year, with plans for his May 6 coronation fully underway.

As reported by The Telegraph “Operation Golden Orb” — the codename given to the King’s coronation plans — has been in progress for years, and the incoming monarch is said to be planning a slimmed-down, lower-cost ceremony to reflect the current cost of living crisis. Sources close to the palace say that the event will be “shorter, smaller, less expensive, and more representative of different faiths and community groups.”

Palace insiders have also revealed that the more “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” aspects of the historic event will likely be dropped in favour of a much smaller affair. Attendance for the upcoming event is thought to total around 2,000 people, in comparison to the late Queen’s coronation in 1953 which hosted 8,000 guests.

With many questions floating around about the upcoming coronation, many have understandably been wondering which members of the royal family might attend. According to The Telegraph, King Charles’ eldest son Prince William will take an “active role” in planning the day, but it’s not yet clear what role his younger son Prince Harry might take given that he’s stepped down from official royal duties. At this time, it’s not yet clear who is on the guest list.

It’s been reported that there’s “less clarity over the King's younger son” right now, and it’s also worth noting that the coronation is set to take place on the birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan’s eldest child, Archie.

According to The Daily Beast, sources have suggested that the couple’s invite may well hinge on the contents of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series. The Daily Mail claims that the couple have been attempting to “downplay much of what they have said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales” in the latter project, and “want to stall” its release until 2023.