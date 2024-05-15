King Charles’ First Official Portrait Breaks Royal Tradition

The first official royal portrait of King Charles has been unveiled, and it isn’t what many royalists were expecting.

Painted by artist Jonathan Yeo, who was selected by the reigning monarch, the oil canvas painting was revealed on May 14 at Buckingham Palace, and depicts King Charles wearing his uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Breaking tradition with previous, more realistic royal portraits, the painting is covered with a bright red color, with the exception of the King’s face. The painting also features a butterfly on the shoulder of Charles as he grips onto a sword.

While Yeo adhered to some royal portrait traditions, with the inclusion of military attire, he wanted to create “something a bit different” by making the image more personal. “My interest is really in figuring out who someone is and trying to get that on a canvas,” he explained, revealing that the inclusion of the butterfly holds special meaning.

“In history of art, the butterfly symbolises metamorphosis and rebirth,” Yeo added at the unveiling, referencing Charles’ transition from Prince to King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.

The butterfly also references the monarch’s well-documented interest in environmental issues, which he “has championed most of his life and certainly long before they became a mainstream conversation,” Yeo continued.

Artist Jonathan Yeo and King Charles. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The artist, who also painted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Malala Yousafzai, disclosed that including the butterfly was the King’s idea.

Yeo continued, “I said, ‘when schoolchildren are looking at this in 200 years and they're looking at the who's who of the monarchs, what clues can you give them?’ He said ‘what about a butterfly landing on my shoulder?’”

The Queen Approves

Yeo first began the portrait in June 2021 at the royal Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire, England, where the King had his first sitting. He would go on to have a further four portrait sittings, each of which lasted roughly an hour.

Charles was “initially mildly surprised” by the painting after getting a first look in its “half done state.” The final sitting was held at Clarence House in November 2023, before and was attended by the King’s wife, Queen Camilla, who approved of Yeo’s work. “Yes, you've got him,” she reportedly said of the royal portrait.