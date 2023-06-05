As some of the most followed people in the world, the Kardashian clan is well known for their Instagram antics. Now, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has delighted fans with a bikini throwback of herself and her younger sister Khloé, leaving her 221 million followers feeling particularly nostalgic.

An Instagram Story shared by the reality star on June 4 shows a bikini snap of the celebrity siblings that appears to have been taken back in 2009 in Miami, during the filming of the pair’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. Captioned “serious vibes @khloekardashian,” Kourtney is seen wearing a sarong and zebra-print bikini, while sister Khloé is sporting a white bikini complete with a gold finish.

As reality TV fans will recall, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami ran for three seasons between 2009 and 2013, and followed the Kardashian sisters as they opened up their D-A-S-H clothing store in Miami Beach, Florida.

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian sister has shared an IG throwback in recent weeks. Back in May, Kim Kardashian shared a belated Mother’s Day post honoring her “mommy” Kris Jenner. In the nostalgic Instagram tribute, Kim showcased her mother’s 2000s red carpet style with a photograph of Jenner sporting a “Bling Bling” tank top at the 2003 Finding Nemo premiere.

“There’s no one more thoughtful, sentimental, generous, supportive, and forgiving than you. You truly are the life of every party! No one has ever made a kaftan on a yacht look better than you,” Kim wrote in a caption, adding: “I didn’t forget to post on Mothers Day, I just figured I had a better chance of you seeing it today.”