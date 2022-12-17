Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian don’t always need to say, “Bible,” to know each other is telling the truth. Spilling the tea about everything from intimate details of their sex lives to their honest opinions of each other’s style, the siblings took Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test in a video posted on Dec. 15, and, true to form, neither of them held back. But first, Kourtney gave her younger sister the opportunity to address the state of her relationship with ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her 4-year-old daughter, True, and a newborn baby boy.

Asking if there are “any rumors” Khloé would like her to “clear up,” Kourtney quickly had a lightbulb go off. “Oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?” she inquired during the 13-minute grill session. Khloé’s response? “No, I am not. I’m really not,” she answered, with the polygraph examiner confirming she was being truthful. “I would die if it said I was [lying].”

Elsewhere in the video, Khloé also revealed that she had lukewarm feelings about Kourtney’s wedding dress when she married Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, in May. “It was fine,” the Good American founder replied. “I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would have loved to see you in that at the after-party and then something [else] prior.” Kourtney, for her part, also confessed that she had no regrets about not inviting her siblings to their first wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

That wasn’t the only time the topic of Kourtney’s steamy marriage came up, though. After admitting that she and Travis have been caught “doing the deed” in public — which she does not regret, either, by the way — she also revealed that they had “sex in character” while dressed as Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette’s characters from True Romance for Halloween 2021. It’s unclear, however, whether or not their healthy sex life has something to do with the reason Khloé will “probably not” ever let True “sleep over” at the Kardashian-Barker household, since the younger sister didn’t “have enough time” to share all her reasons.

Though middle sister Kim Kardashian was not present, of course her name came up, too. Recalling the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 2 scene in which Kim swung her purse at Khloé, Kourtney asked if it actually hurt her. “Well, she missed me with the purse,” Khloé explained. “She then took her skinny, little knuckle hand and she definitely hit me. And it did hurt ’cause she was up above; it had power and she has a very bony hand.”

Among the other wide-ranging topics the sisters covered were whether Khloé ever judges what Kourtney posts on Instagram or if she thinks if her style changed after she started dating Travis, the illuminati, whether Kourtney would ever accept business advice from Elon Musk — who attended their holiday party — or Jeff Bezos, whom Kourtney did not recognize in a photo. You can see all of that — and much more — in the YouTube video above.

During the second season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the family also opened up their personal lives, including the fallout of Tristan’s 2021 cheating scandal, which resulted in him having a child with another woman while he and Khloé were expecting their son via a surrogate. “We have had a lot of high highs and definitely a lot of low lows,” Khloé said during November’s Season 2 finale. “You can’t write this sh*t. I wish you could write this sh*t so it wasn’t our reality. But whenever you go down, you know you go back up, and that’s the beauty of this family, we don’t stay down for long.”

Thanks to Kourtney’s helping hand, she was also able to prove, once and for all, exactly what is — or, more accurately, what’s not — currently going on between her and Tristan.