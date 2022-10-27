When Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson appeared onscreen at the The Kardashians world premiere, she screamed, “Liar!” The moment was revealed on the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians Season 2. Previously, in the first episode of Season 1, Khloé and Tristan had reconciled romantically, and he’s seen telling her that he was fully dedicated to “getting us back together” and expanding their family. But by the time the episode finally aired, the public was aware that Tristan had admitted to cheating on Khloé and fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, which was confirmed with DNA results in January.

Watching Tristan act kind and committed to her clearly made Khloé have a visceral reaction in the theater. “When Tristan was on and telling, ‘Oh...’ I don’t even know what he said, I blacked it out, but it was like, ‘Oh, we’re just so great’ or whatever the f*ck he said, I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me,” she explained in a confessional. “I was just like, ‘This is so awkward,’ because it’s like, what a crock of sh*t. What the f*ck? And I believed you and I was listening to you, and I was receiving everything you said. But you’re a f*cking liar. And it just came out.”

While the audience laughed and applauded at her outburst, she still had some regrets. “I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be,” she said. “Story of my life.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian in March 2018. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment

In April, The Kardashians was given the full movie premiere treatment, starting with a red carpet before the family and more than 200 guests went inside a theater to watch the first episode of their Hulu show. Khloé had mixed feelings about watching her life play out onscreen once again. “It is filled with anxiety but it’s also really cool because you get to see, ‘OK, does someone think that’s actually funny like I did?’” she said. “When something good is happening or when it’s something enjoyable that you love to watch, that’s really exciting and fun. And then when you have to relive something that’s maybe sad or just emotions you don’t want to go back to, it’s really hard and it’s hard to hear everyone’s opinion.”

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian at The Kardashians premiere in April 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, rather than listen to opinions, she can focus on the one promise to her that Tristan did fulfill. In August, the exes welcomed their second child via surrogate, who was conceived before Khloé found out about his infidelity. The Good American founder debuted their baby boy on the Season 2 premiere and explained why she had never talked about expecting her second child until then. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” she said. “I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on. And I get to enjoy.”