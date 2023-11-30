Kris Jenner Can’t Name A Single Blink-182 Song

Travis Barker might be her new son-in-law, but Kris Jenner doesn’t exactly stan his band. On The Kardashians Season 4 finale, it was revealed that the famous momager didn’t know a single Blink-182 song — as she was heading to their concert.

In the episode, Jenner and her daughter Khloé Kardashian jump on a tour bus with Barker and a pregnant Kourtney Kardashian to head to San Diego, where Blink-182 is playing two shows on their world tour. “You guys have never seen Travis perform, right?” Kourtney asks her mom and sister, who both answer with a resounding “no.”

Naturally, Kourtney assumes they were both Blink-182 novices. “How many Blink songs do you know, one?” she asked, which Khloé affirmed. “I don’t know any,” Kris responded.

Kris Jenner on The Kardashians. Hulu

Kourtney assures her that she probably knows the band’s biggest hit, “All The Small Things,” but she still informs Barker about their lack of knowledge.

“They’ve never heard ‘I Miss You,’” she told him. “No way. Or like, ‘What’s My Age Again?’” he asked, which Jenner confused as an actual question. “45? How old is he?” she responded, leading Kourtney to clarify, “No, it’s a song.”

Their Blink-Themed Pregnancy

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney is the biggest Blink-182 stan of the Kardashian family, with the band playing a part in her latest pregnancy. Kourtney announced that she and Barker were expecting their first child together at Blink’s Los Angeles show in June by holding up a sign in the audience that said “Travis, I’m pregnant,” nodding to the band’s “All The Small Things” video.

However, one person wasn’t too happy about the reveal: Jenner, who found out how she announced her pregnancy in the press. “I woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punk’d,” she said. “And then I realized it was ABC News.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on The Kardashians. Hulu

“And when I said on Saturday, ‘Wow, Mom’s feelings are really hurt that you did this,’ she was like, ‘I forgot!’” Khloé added. “She forgot she had a family,” Kris joked. “That's what pregnancy brain does. It's wild how that happens.”

Nonetheless, Kourtney wasn’t bothered about her family’s reactions. “I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the L.A. concert and didn’t think that they would care to come,” she said in her confessional.

“And I did tell Khloé about it and she did ask me to change it to San Diego. It’s not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world, and it’s not about anything else.”