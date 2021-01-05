The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron *Might* Be Dating An Influencer

Matt James may have just begun his journey to find love on The Bachelor, but his best friend Tyler Cameron appears to have also joined the dating scene. The former Bachelorette contestant and Fashion Nova influencer Ireland Borba were spotted out and about in New York City this week, sparking romance rumors and eyewitness reports that the "very giddy" couple were holding hands.

Both natives of Florida, Tyler and Ireland reportedly drove from the Sunshine State to New York in a vehicle filled with duffle bags and other household items, according to E! News. In photos obtained by the publication, Tyler and Ireland are bundled up in cozy sweaters and face masks. While the two were reportedly road-tripping and holding hands, a source told E! that they're not exactly official.

"Tyler and Ireland both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months," the source said. "They are both into each other but it's a stretch to say she's his girlfriend." The insider added that the two are visiting Matt and staying in the apartment that the friends share.

Tyler was last rumored to be in a relationship with Hannah Brown, whom he met and wooed on her season of The Bachelorette in 2019. The two quarantined with Matt in Florida during the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic in March, documenting their shenanigans on TikTok. In October, Hannah and Tyler reunited for a YouTube video titled "What Really Happened" and squashed the rumors of a rekindled romance.

"We were kind of leaning on each other," Tyler said in the video. "We were both going through things and were kind of like each other's support system all of a sudden. You of course have your family there, but it's always nice to have someone to lean on as well." Hannah added, "I wanted to get away from my own trauma so I would say that I traded Tyler's trauma for mine. I also wanted to be there for you." While people assumed they were "hooking up the whole time," the former Bachelorette reiterated that the two never even kissed.

Before the rumors that he and Hannah got back together, Tyler dated model Gigi Hadid in August 2019. They amicably called it quits about two months later. "It wasn't like a bad breakup or anything like that," Tyler told People in October 2019. "It was just, we're at different parts of our lives right now." He continued to sing her praises amid her pregnancy with her first child — a baby girl she welcomed with partner Zayn Malik last September. "I am excited for her," he said in an ESPN West Palm interview in May. "She is going to be an incredible mother."