The KarJenner family always throws mega bashes — especially for their kids. And for Stormi Webster’s fifth birthday, her mom, Kylie Jenner, pulled out all the stops. Kylie also reintroduced “Stormi World,” a theme she’s utilized for all her daughter’s birthday bashes since she turned one.

Kylie shares Stormi, and her little brother Aire, with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Proving that Stormi was a daddy’s girl from the get-go, “Stormi World” was inspired by Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld. Even the iconography of Stormi’s birthday sets is lifted from her dad’s album visuals. On his album cover, a giant Scott-sized head serves as the entrance to “Astroworld” with a gaping mouth serving as an entryway. Similarly, Stormi’s birthdays also feature a giant head in the young girl’s likeness, with her open mouth serving as the tunnel entrance. Once guests pass through, a hodgepodge of activities and themed areas can be seen including carnival rides, games, ball pits, and more. Stormi’s parties are always well-attended too, with a celebrity guest list that includes Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

It was no different on Feb. 1, for Stormi and Aire’s joint fifth and first birthday parties, respectively. Kylie took to Instagram Stories to share snippets from the event. And it once again features that massive entrance head.

Kylie also shared other snaps from inside the party including the big bouncy slides (also with the oversized inflated head) as well as Stormi and Aire print-screened merchandise.

Unfortunately, the Stormi World name and imagery are now associated with something much darker. On Nov. 9, 2021, Scott mounted the Astroworld Festival in Houston, which quickly turned into a nightmare for many attendees. Due to a crowd crush that got out of hand during Scott’s performance, 10 people died and more people were injured. Scott and the Kardashians all faced backlash for their response — or lack thereof — to the Astroworld tragedy. When Stormi finally celebrated her birthday a few months later, the family dispensed with the “Stormi World” branding for the first time and did a more low-key celebration with cousin Chicago West. Kylie was pregnant with Aire at the time.

But with the recent return of Stormi World, Kylie is facing online backlash for keeping the theme and visuals that feel too connected to the ill-fated festival. A Twitter user wrote, “Kylie, babe, we need to retire the “Stormiworld” theme for Stormi’s birthday. After the Astroworld tragedy, I think it’s time to find Stormi another birthday theme…”

“Kylie using astroworld branding for her children’s birthday party is a bit scary to me,” one user wrote, likely referring to the fact that kids died in the Astroworld festival including a nine-year-old boy.

Many also flocked to Reddit to condemn the party. In a Reddit thread, some called the gathering “tone deaf.” One comment said, “This birthday party theme is tone deaf and ugly. Maybe she could do something her daughter actually wants for her birthday? I’m sure it’s not a replica of the festival where daddy insights violence and ten people die including a 9 year old.”

Others called it tasteless, commenting, “Isn't this tasteless after the Astroworld tragedy.....where children died....” Bustle reached out to Kylie’s team for comment but hasn’t heard back at the time of publishing.