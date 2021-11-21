Lady Gaga Honored Adam Driver With The Most Adorable Birthday Posts

House of Gucci hasn’t even come out yet, but the film is already doing so much good for the world — that good, of course, being the inspired celebrity friendship that is Adam Driver and Lady Gaga’s. From its stars’ playful poses on the red carpet to their fist-bumping over their sex-scene prowess, the crime drama’s press cycle is already living up to the meme-worthy heights Gaga established in her A Star Is Born era (“There can be 100 people in the room...”).

The latest installment in the budding friendship? A sweet TikTok message from Gaga, celebrating Driver’s 38th birthday on Nov. 19 — and it’s only her third video on the platform, so it’s a very big deal! The TikTok, captioned “Here’s your birthday card, you big nerd,” begins with a clip of the pair on The Graham Norton Show, in which Gaga praises her co-star. “I do wish to express gratitude to my fellow actor that I was on stage with every day,” she says, leading Driver to politely demur before accepting the compliment. Then comes a collection of footage from the actors’ House of Gucci promotional run, set to — what else? — John Williams’ Star Wars theme music.

The video ends with a snap of Gaga holding an ad for Burberry’s Hero cologne, which famously features a shirtless Driver. (“I do feel excited that the images we made match the emotion they were going for: it’s subtle but has a strength,” the multi-Oscar nominee recently told W Magazine of the sultry shoot.)

The birthday love continued on Instagram, where Gaga shared a behind-the-scenes shot from House of Gucci. “Me and my buddy Adam Driver,” Gaga captioned the post. “Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know. ... I hope you have the best day, I’m the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day.”

Gaga concluded her birthday tribute with a nod to Driver’s passionate fan base — many of whom have dubbed themselves “rats” in reference to his old Law and Order guest spot. “Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it’s cuz you’re the best! 🇮🇹🎈🍝 (and you’re a weirdo like me 🤓).”

Here’s to many more friendship moments from the beloved weirdos.