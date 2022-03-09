Phoebe Bridgers' UK & Ireland Fans Are So Ready For Her Latitude Set

Summer festivals are very much back on our calendars, and we couldn’t be more excited. Wireless and Glastonbury organisers whipped fans into a frenzy with their stellar line-ups, and Latitude Festival has also earned a spot on our must-see list. With general tickets already live and available to buy, here’s how you can still buy tickets for Latitude Festival 2022.

How To Buy Latitude 2022 Tickets

Latitude Festival 2022 will be returning to its home at Henham Park in Suffolk, from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24. Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster, Stereoboard, and FesTicket.

A variety of ticket packages are on offer for the weekend, catering to all kinds of festival-goers. Standard weekend camping tickets are priced at £254.05 , as are the family weekend camping tickets. People also have the option of paying in two separate instalments of £97.25. And whether you’re planning on arriving by car, caravan, or motorhome, the festival has you covered.

If camping in muddy fields isn’t quite for you, you can also purchase tickets for luxury tents, yurts or even a cabin, but note that a cabin can set you back a hefty £1500.

Tickets for children under the age of four are free.

The Full Latitude 2022 Line-Up

Lewis Capaldi, Foals, and Snow Patrol will be headlining Latitude Festival. Little Simz, James Arthur, Example, and Tribes are amongst the artists taking the stage at the Obelisk Arena. Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers, The Afghan Whigs, Akala, and Mahalia will be performing on the BBC Sounds Stage.

Phoebe Bridgers will be playing Latitude amidst her hotly-anticipated "Reunion Tour," which features several UK and Ireland dates. Upon hearing of Bridgers' scheduled Latitude appearance, one excited fan tweeted: "Seeing Phoebe Bridgers at Latitude Festival is literally going to be the highlight of my year, and I can't freaking wait."

The Latitude Festival isn’t just a home to music, however. Russell Howard will be headlining the comedy acts, with Tim Key, Rosie Jones, and Andy Field also set to make festival-goers chuckle.