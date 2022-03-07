Nicki Minaj "Can't Wait" To Return To The UK For Wireless Festival

With festivals well and truly back on our summer calendars, Wireless is back with yet another all-star line-up. This year, the popular music festival takes a slightly different format, as there will be three different locations – London’s Finsbury Park and Crystal Palace, and Birmingham.

Previous years have seen global stars such as Drake, Dave, Cardi B and, Megan Thee Stallion take to the stage. And with the festival coming under fire in 2021 for its lack of female representation, it seems Wireless organisers have definitely taken note of the criticisms, as Nicki Minaj, SZA, and Cardi B are headlining 2022, with Doja Cat, Mahalia, and Summer Walker also part of the line-up.

As general tickets are now on sale, here’s everything you need to know about Wireless Festival 2022.

How To Buy Wireless 2022 Tickets

General ticket sales went on sale Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. If you’re still in the market for a ticket, then you’re in luck, as Wireless still has tickets available for their three locations.

One thing to note, however, is that the event will be taking place on two different weekends. Birmingham NEC and Finsbury Park will take place on the Jul. 8 – Jul. 10, whereas the Crystal Palace line up will take place on the Jul. 1 – Jul. 3.

For Crystal Palace, the line-up includes artists such as A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, and BRIT award winner Little Simz. At Finsbury Park, you’ll see the likes of Cardi B, SZA, and Nicki Minaj headlining. Birmingham NEC also has an electric line-up, with Dave and J. Cole headlining.

One-day tickets for each of the locations are in the range of £85 plus fees, two-day passes are £155, whilst three-day tickets are upwards of £230. Wireless also has VIP options and payment plans available for keen festival goers. You can also purchase tickets on Stereoboard and FesTicket.

The Full Wireless 2022 Line-Up

Wireless Festival officially released its line-up on Feb. 25, 2022. Headliners include: Tyler the Creator, Dave, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and SZA.

And if that isn’t enough, you can find Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, and Megan Thee Stallion and many more. You can find the full line up for all three locations on the Wireless Festival website.