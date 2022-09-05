The popular ITV2 dating show Love Island has always been surrounded by a fair deal of controversy. Everything from backstabbing and cheating to misogyny and sexism caused concern during the most recent series. And it seems there may have been more going on than us viewers were aware of, as the show’s former host Laura Whitmore has spoken out about the censorship she allegedly faced during her time at the helm of the series.

In a candid new interview, the presenter-turned-West End actor claimed that she was prohibited from asking the contestants about their welfare. Whitmore, who is married to Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, said: “I hate having anything I’m not allowed to say... I couldn’t ask Love Islanders if they were okay.” Talking to The Sunday Times, Whitmore expressed the need for TV networks to look out for their participants. Explaining that she was but one small part of a well-oiled machine, the mum-of-one said: “It is hard. Your face is the front of the show, but I am one tiny person and have no producing role, so I couldn’t say if I didn’t think something was okay.

Lamenting the fundamental clash in values between her job and her personal views, Whitmore added: “I question things a lot, even if I don’t do it publicly... It’s difficult doing that when you work on the show.” She also recommended a more careful and critical consumption of the series, especially with younger audiences. “If your child is watching, maybe you should watch it with them and have a conversation,” Whitmore suggested. “A friend watched with her daughter and told her that it is not okay to say certain things.”

Whitmore signed up to present the hit dating series after the late Caroline Flack stepped down. She went on to front the show for three series, before announcing her departure a few weeks ago. In her reasoning for stepping away from the programme, Whitmore told her Instagram followers: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult, that cannot be changed. Some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but know you’ll be in safe hands.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed who will replace Whitmore on Love Island, the presenter has already moved on. She is preparing to make her West End debut in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story, and is also set to present her own docu-series, Laura Whitmore Investigates.

Bustle has reached out to ITV2 for comment.