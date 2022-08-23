Love Island

The Firm Favourites To Replace Laura Whitmore As Love Island Host

Twitter is backing everyone from series winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to TV presenter Maya Jama.

'Love Island' 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, TV presenter Maya Jama
Following the surprise announcement that Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island, fans are now wondering who will replace her as host. And with Winter Love Island happening in the new year, time is of the essence as ITV2 looks for the new face of its hit dating show. But the network won’t have to make the decision alone, as Twitter is having a field day coming up with ideas.

The leading choice is the queen of Love Island 2022 herself, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. But, as amazing as that would be, it’s unlikely due to the projects she’s got lined up following hers and Davide Sanclimenti’s win.

Another possibility is popular presenter Maya Jama, and it wouldn’t be the first time viewers have called for her to host the show. The idea of Jama fronting Love Island was suggested in 2020, which she appreciated. “It’s a nice feeling that people want you to do something,” Jama told BBC Radio 1’s The Reality Tea podcast. “It’s nice that people trust you would be good at doing your job on such a big platform.”

Of course, Cülcüloğlu and Jama aren’t the only two in the running. Below, see the full list of potential Love Island hosts that fans are backing online.

Alison Hammond

This Morning icon Alison Hammond may be in the running to present ITV2’s Big Brother reboot, but many want to see her host Love Island instead. “She’ll go around accidentally pushing people into pools and calling everyone ‘babes,’” a user wrote on Twitter, with another adding it would arguably “be the best season ever.

Maura Higgins

Fans are dying to see ITV choose ex-Love Islander Maura Higgins as the next host. She certainly has the experience, having already hosted Glow Up Ireland.

As one viewer succinctly put it, Higgins would “be both iconic and actually watchable.”

Sam Thompson

Many believe Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson would be the perfect man for the job. Nobody loves the show more than him, judging by his reactions on Instagram. One fan has point out that Thompson’s face during the re-couplings would be priceless.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu stole the nation’s hearts, and many are eager to see her back as a presenter. “She has charisma, she has heart, she’s done the thing,” one user wrote. Some are suggesting petitions, others are sharing summoning circles.

But it’s all down to ITV and whether Cülcüloğlu would even have the time, seeing as she and boyfriend Sanclimenti are hosting their own travel series for ITV2.

Gemma Collins

The queen of reality TV, Gemma Collins, could be the perfect fit for Love Island. Just imagine the drama that she could stir up. A lot of fans think that the villa could do with a dose of GC and her iconic ”Do you know what I mean?” catchphrase.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama is a firm favourite for fans on social media, with some already hearing Iain Stirling quip “Time for some drama, it’s Maya Jama.” While Jama is pretty booked up with shows for the Beeb, there’s always a possibility that she could be persuaded to take over the coveted role.

Nella Rose

Like many of us, influencer Nella Rose often joined in on the Love Island conversation between ad breaks, and even appeared on an episode of Aftersun during the eighth series. So it’s unsurprising that many on Twitter are manifesting Rose to become the new host, with one telling her “it’s your time to shine.

AJ Odudu

According to one Twitter user, there’s “only one woman for the job” and that’s AJ Odudu. While many would love to see her welcome the next batch of Islanders to the villa, it may well conflict with her current job hosting The Big Breakfast revival on C4.

Rylan Clark

Like Hammond, Rylan Clark is also in the running to present Big Brother 2023. But some are vying for the telly presenter to be the new Love Island host, with one saying that it “makes perfect sense” for him to be in the villa.

Emma Willis

While it’s not clear whether Emma Willis will be returning to the Big Brother reboot, there’s a place for her in the villa, according to fans. One can only imagine the drama that would have unfolded if she were at the 2022 Love Island reunion. I mean, you only need to watch that Roxanne Pallett interview on Celebrity BB 2018.