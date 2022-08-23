The Firm Favourites To Replace Laura Whitmore As Love Island Host

Following the surprise announcement that Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island, fans are now wondering who will replace her as host. And with Winter Love Island happening in the new year, time is of the essence as ITV2 looks for the new face of its hit dating show. But the network won’t have to make the decision alone, as Twitter is having a field day coming up with ideas.

The leading choice is the queen of Love Island 2022 herself, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. But, as amazing as that would be, it’s unlikely due to the projects she’s got lined up following hers and Davide Sanclimenti’s win.

Another possibility is popular presenter Maya Jama, and it wouldn’t be the first time viewers have called for her to host the show. The idea of Jama fronting Love Island was suggested in 2020, which she appreciated. “It’s a nice feeling that people want you to do something,” Jama told BBC Radio 1’s The Reality Tea podcast. “It’s nice that people trust you would be good at doing your job on such a big platform.”

Of course, Cülcüloğlu and Jama aren’t the only two in the running. Below, see the full list of potential Love Island hosts that fans are backing online.

Gemma Collins David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The queen of reality TV, Gemma Collins, could be the perfect fit for Love Island. Just imagine the drama that she could stir up. A lot of fans think that the villa could do with a dose of GC and her iconic ”Do you know what I mean?” catchphrase.

Maya Jama Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Maya Jama is a firm favourite for fans on social media, with some already hearing Iain Stirling quip “Time for some drama, it’s Maya Jama.” While Jama is pretty booked up with shows for the Beeb, there’s always a possibility that she could be persuaded to take over the coveted role.

AJ Odudu Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock According to one Twitter user, there’s “only one woman for the job” and that’s AJ Odudu. While many would love to see her welcome the next batch of Islanders to the villa, it may well conflict with her current job hosting The Big Breakfast revival on C4.