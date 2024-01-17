Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter is down for a The Parent Trap reunion.

Walters, who plays Melissa Schemmenti on the hit sitcom, discussed her ideal Abbott Elementary guest stars with Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 14. At the top of her list? Walter’s former Parent Trap co-star, Lindsay Lohan.

“I guess we'd have to make her a relative since we're both redheads — since I'm a ‘redhead,’ and she actually is,” Walters joked on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. “I would love that. That would be so fun.”

Lindsay Lohan and Lisa Ann Walter in The Parent Trap. Walt Disney Studios / 'The Parent Trap'

Walters and Lohan starred together in Nancy Meyers’ 1998 Disney remake. The film follows the story of twins Hallie and Annie Parker (both played by Lohan), who were separated as youngsters after their parents’ divorce.

Walters portrayed the beloved character of Chessy in The Parent Trap — the housekeeper of the twins’ father, Nick Parker (played by Dennis Quaid).

Walter & Lohan Are Still In Touch

More than 25 years after Walter and Lohan appeared together on screen, the pair are still in touch.

Following the birth of Lohan’s first child, son Luai, in 2023, Walter reached out to the Mean Girls star with some new mom advice.

“She posted something and I think it was about being tired,” Walter told People. “I immediately go into that mom mode of ‘nap when he does, make sure you get sleep, it doesn't matter what you look like — you're in great shape,’ just all the advice that comes out.”

Lindsay Lohan and Lisa Ann Walter. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Abbott Elementary Guest Stars

Along with Lohan, Walters revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Whoopi Goldberg and Wanda Sykes are also on her Abbott Elementary wishlist.

“Whoopi Goldberg did the first big movie that I was in. She was the star. She was so nice to me, such a beautiful soul. Took care of me when I was in heartbreak,” Walter shared. “And Wanda Sykes, who I started comedy with.”