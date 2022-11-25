The Love Actually Reunion Is Missing A Major Player

Ahead of the film turning 20 in 2023, the Love Actually cast has reunited for a nostalgic TV special. Fans can look forward to seeing Emma Thompson (Karen), Hugh Grant (Prime Minister David), Laura Linney (Sarah), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna) and more. On top of this, the writer and director of the Christmas classic, Richard Curtis, will be making an appearance. And Martine McCutcheon, who played fan-favourite Natalie, is also set to be involved.

But there’s one major thing missing: a UK audience. The anniversary special, titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, will air on U.S. channel ABC on Tuesday, Nov. 29. As of yet, it has not been confirmed if the show will later play on a UK network. Bustle has reached out for comment to see if a UK airing is planned.

Presented by Diane Sawyer, the episode will feature the film’s lead stars looking back at their most memorable moments. In the teaser trailer, Grant admits he initially “hated” the thought of acting out his Prime Minister character’s now-iconic dance scene to the Pointer Sisters' hit song “Jump.” Recalling his reaction, he says: “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate this act.’” However, it just so happens that Grant added a key component to the beloved scene. “It was my idea to have that, the secretary lady, catch me,” the actor admits.

Having grossed a worldwide total of over $244 million (£203 million) in the box office, Love Actually has become a Christmas legacy film. And this isn’t the first time its cast has reunited for TV. In March 2017, a 15-minute sequel was broadcast on BBC One as part of Comic Relief. Titled Red Nose Day Actually, the TV special saw Grant perform his iconic dance from the film to Drake’s hit song “Hotline Bling.” Another nostalgia-heavy scene saw childhood sweethearts Sam and Joanna reveal their engagement.