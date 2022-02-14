Thomas Brodie-Sangster Was Spotted With A St. Trinian's Alum

Since starring as Sam in Love Actually back when he was just 13, Thomas Brodie-Sangster has gone on to appear in Game of Thrones, the Maze Runner film franchise, and award-winning chess drama The Queen’s Gambit. The well-known former child actor is now 31 — making all of us who watched him woo his American classmate Joanna back in 2003 rom-com feel incredibly old. Most recently, Brodie-Sangster has been pictured strolling around London arm-in-arm with St Trinian's and Westworld actress Talulah Riley, who happens to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ex-wife.

Last year, Brodie-Sangster and Riley filmed together on Danny Boyle’s forthcoming mini-series Pistols, based on the real-life story of a certain iconic rock band. Brodie-Sangster played the band’s manager Malcolm McLaren, while Riley starred as McLauren’s ex-partner, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the pair paid a visit to a Lincolnshire chippy together last month, and posed with staff at Papas on Cleethorpes Pier after tucking into their award-winning grub. The cheap-and-cheerful chippy has previously been crowned the UK’s best fish and chip shop, and charges just £11.99 for its “famous” chip shop platter. According to Papas’ boss Deano Papas, Brodie-Sangster “happened to be in the area to go caravan shopping.”

Last week, meanwhile, the actors opted for a change of scene, and were spotted again in London heading into swanky Marylebone destination KOL. The restaurant opened in 2020, and “presents a new take on Mexican fare”. Pictured popping into KOL for lunch, Riley and Brodie-Sangster were snapped laughing together and holding hands as they headed into the popular spot.

Bustle has approached representatives of both actors for comment.