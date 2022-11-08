Will they or won’t they? Heading into Love Is Blind Season 3’s Wedding Day, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett’s odds of saying “I do” are one of the Netflix series’ biggest mysteries. While the pair have undeniably fallen in love with each other, their two-month journey to the altar has hit plenty of bumps, namely related to Cole’s admitted attraction to their castmate, Colleen Reed.

The 27-year-old realtor, at one point, also called Zanab, 32, “bipolar,” casting doubt he’d even go through with a possible marriage in the end. At the same time, they’ve also developed a tight bond over their shared commitment to religion and already giddily told each other that the prospect of marriage was an “easy yes.”

Bustle’s exclusive clip from the Love Is Blind finale wedding episode, premiering on Nov. 9, gives a sneak peek into Zanab’s decision-making process. “You know, leading up to this has not been perfect, but, like, you’re absolutely given the opportunity and the platform to fall in love the right way,” she explains to her stepmom, Beverly, in the bridal suite. After Beverly tells her stepdaughter that she is “very proud” that she has been so “vulnerable” with Cole throughout the process, Zanab agrees. “You know me, and you know that I’m not that way at all,” Zanab replies. “So I don’t know why I felt so empowered to do that this time around, but I did.”

In an interview, Zanab tells a producer that she “did fall in love” with Cole, but she still hasn’t made up her mind. “I honestly don’t know what I’m gonna feel until I’m standing at the end of that aisle. I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she elaborates. “And I think that, like, emotions are gonna just kind of take over. I know that I could have a happy life with Cole, but I need him on board with that. ... I think I would not know if I’d say “I do” until I get down there and hear him say some vows, honestly.”

Another thing surely factoring into her internal debate is the fact that Cole rated Zanab a nine on a scale of one to 10 — before admitting that he would score two other cast members (Colleen and Raven Ross) higher than her. “I crossed a line. Like undoubtedly, that was stupid,” Cole told Women’s Health in a post-filming interview. Added Zanab, “It just should have never came out of Cole's mouth. And it was a foot-in-a-mouth moment, and hopefully he's grown from that.”

Meanwhile, Cole also admitted that he “massively” regrets using the term “bipolar” while discussing her mixed signals about their relationship and wedding. “I don't think you should question anyone's mental health or ever ask that question,” he explained. “It sounds really bad. When I heard it, it broke my heart to see that play out and to see her face afterwards.”