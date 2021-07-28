What To Know About Love Is Blind Star Mark Cuevas’ New Girlfriend

Over two years after the first season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind was filmed, the cast reunited for a special called Love Is Blind: After the Altar. It takes place in the days leading up to a joint anniversary party for Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, who both got married after meeting on the show. However, there are a few people absent from the party — most noticeably Mark Cuevas.

His obviously doomed romance with Jessica Batten was one of the most-discussed relationships during Season 1. It finally imploded at the altar, when he said “I do” and she.... did not. But as painful as the end of their relationship was to watch, it was clearly for the best. Not only did the two have numerous issues throughout the series, Jessica had apparently tried to leave the show long before their wedding day. Unsurprisingly, the two did not continue their relationship after filming wrapped.

"I knew I didn’t want to marry him, we weren’t ready for that, and we actually had multiple conversations and we were both on the same page about that," Jessica told Entertainment Weekly in March 2020, adding that it was "psychological warfare" for them to plan a wedding neither one wanted. "We had some off-the-record conversations on multiple occasions that we weren’t ready to get married, so [him saying “I do” on] the wedding day was a big surprise to me."

Following the show, Mark briefly dated another Love Is Blind cast member, Lauren “LC” Chamblin, in spring 2020, but the two broke up after Mark was accused of cheating. This led to rumors that Mark had been cheating on Jessica the entire time they were filming Love is Blind, which Jessica seemed to confirm in an Instagram comment but Mark denied. Regardless, both Mark and Jessica have since moved on. Jessica revealed in July 2020 Instagram post that she has a new boyfriend — a foot and ankle surgeon named Benjamin McGrath, who she met while bike riding.

Meanwhile, Mark announced in October 2020 that he and his girlfriend Aubrey Rainey were expecting their first child, a boy named Ace who was born in April 2021.

According to Mark, he and Aubrey met in summer 2020 when she was visiting Atlanta and started officially dating after taking a Fourth of July trip together. The 26-year-old Aubrey appears to be an aspiring influencer. The two got engaged in November 2020 after Mark proposed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Aubrey’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio and currently live together in Atlanta with their son and dog.