It might be the show that everyone hates to love (or loves to hate), but at the end of the day, Love Island is what it is. Watching a bunch of ridiculously fit people crack on with each other, not to mention the chaos that ensues post-Casa Amor, is just the tonic we need. However, just because sparks fly on the show, doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll last. And with Love Island 2022 dominating office and WhatsApp conversations over the course of the summer, we can’t help but wonder what happened to the former couples.

For every Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury success story, there’s been heartbreak, separations, and shocking re-couplings outside of the Love Island villa. 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon called it a day in July 2022, with Court explaining that it was “ultimately what is best for us right now” and “that nothing will take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island.” Now, fan-favourites Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, also from the 2021 series, have reportedly split.

It’s a sad story, but certainly not a new one. Life inside the villa is very different to the real world, so it's no surprise that many of the show’s couples have not had a fairytale ending. That said, there are still a number of contestants who caught feelings that lasted.

If you’re a Love Island fanatic, we think you’ll enjoy this look back at every couple that formed on the show, and where they are now.

Season 1 Couples

Jess & Max

Jess Hayes quickly became one of the inaugural Love Island series’ favourites, and after a few in-villa rivalries, Max Morley ultimately decided Jess was his type on paper, and the couple became official. They were declared winners of Season 1, but split soon after the show ended.

Jon & Hannah

Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth were together from day one of the 2015 series, making it official just three weeks in. They left the villa as a couple, and Jon even popped the question before the finale, but the real world proved too much, and they spilt a few months after the series ended.

Lauren & Josh

Lauren Richardson and Josh Ritchie might have hooked up on day two of the series, but she later cracked on with Chris W and Luis, while Josh coupled up with Jess and Naomi. The pair eventually returned to their OG coupling to leave the villa in third place, but called it quits soon after.

Luis & Cally

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech made it to the final in 2015, but didn’t place top three. They tried to make it work post-villa, and even had the first Love Island baby — their daughter Vienna was born in 2017. However, their relationship ended in September 2018.

Jordan & Zoe

It's safe to say that Jordan Ring and Zoe Basia Brown were never really an “end game” couple. While they did make it official in the villa, they didn’t last long in the real world, and called it quits before the summer was up.

Jordan is now engaged to model Nina Joanne, having moved in together in 2020.

Season 2 Couples

Cara & Nathan

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey paired up on day one of Season 2, and went on to win, but split a few months after leaving the villa. However, in true Love Island style, the couple reconciled after Cara fell pregnant with their first child, Freddie George. Cara and Nathan eventually married in 2019, and welcomed a second child, Delilah, in 2020.

Kady & Scott

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas had, shall we say, a passionate relationship. From OTT fights to grand displays of affection, the couple ended up becoming one of the season’s favourites, taking third place. They continued their relationship outside of the villa, and even moved in together, but ultimately split in 2017.

Adam & Katie

Adam Maxted and Katie Salmon were a late coupling in the series. With viewers on their side, they managed to make it to the final, coming in fourth place, but called it quits shortly after leaving the show.

Salmon has since gotten engaged and had a baby girl called Thaiga.

Alex & Olivia

Olivia Buckland found her type on paper when Alex Bowen walked into the Love Island villa in week three. It could’ve gone pear-shaped when Bowen spent a night in the hideaway with Zara Holland, but the couple ended the series stronger than ever. Since, they’ve been on many holidays, bought a house, and became the first Love Island couple to get married in 2018. The happy duo welcomed a baby boy in June 2022. Buckland posted a family photo on Instagram with the caption: “Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22.”

Terry & Emma-Jane

Terry Walsh was responsible for one of the most memorable moments of Season 2: dumping Malin Anderson while she was watching from home, then swiftly moving on with Emma-Jane Woodhams. Despite viewer scepticism, the couple made it to fifth place, before calling time on the relationship a few months after leaving the villa.

Season 3 Couples

Amber & Kem

One of the season’s favourite pairings, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay had flings with other islanders after the Casa Amor interlude, but ultimately found their way back to each other, only to be crowned winners. However, they split in December that year, blaming their “difficult” schedules. Amber is currently dating her Back to the Future: The Musical co-star Ben Joyce. Meanwhile, Cetinay is seemingly single.

Camilla & Jamie

After meeting on Love Island in 2017, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are not only still together, but could well be one of the show’s greatest success stories. In October 2020, they announced the birth of their daughter, Nell, and just under year later, they tied the knot. Then, in December 2021, they announced that they were expecting a second child. They welcomed Nora Belle to their family in May, 2022.

Chris & Olivia

Despite coming third, and landing themselves a spinoff reality show, Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood ultimately broke up on screen… awks. Hughes enjoyed a brief romance with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, followed by a relationship with Annabel Dimmock, but is currently single. However, Attwood found love with Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, and the pair got engaged in 2019.

Marcel & Gabby

Although Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen made it to fourth place, and tried to make it work outside the villa, the relationship was short lived. The couple broke up after rumours that the Blazin' Squad star had been unfaithful.

Somerville married Rebecca Vieira in Portugal this August, and they share a son together. Allen is now dating model and Ex On The Beach star Brandon Meyers.

Dom & Jess

Although Dom Lever and Jess Shears didn’t make it to the final, they deserve an honourable mention. They were the first couple to break up in Season 3, when Jess was dumped from the island, but soon reconciled once the series was over. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos in 2018, and welcomed a baby boy in 2019. In July 2022, the couple welcomed their second child.

Season 4 Couples

Dani & Jack

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were together from day one of the fourth season, going from strength to strength as one of the most adorable pairings and firm fan favourites. After becoming Love Island winners, the pair moved in together and got a puppy, but it didn’t work out and they broke up in December 2018.

Since then, both Dyer and Fincham have had children with other partners. Dyer has found love with a new boyfriend, footballer Jarrod Bowen, after splitting up with her baby’s dad Sammy Kimmence.

Laura & Paul

After the dramatic Laura-Wes-Megan love triangle, fans hoped that Laura Anderson had found her type on paper in Paul Knops. Despite being runners up, the pair announced their split just two months after leaving the Love Island villa.

Josh & Kaz

Kazimir “Kaz” Crossley and Josh Denzel were a Casa Amor success story, ultimately coming in third. The couple tried to make it work post-villa, but called time on the relationship in February 2019. Denzel is now dating model Ruby Wong, while Crossley is rumoured to be dating reality star Ashley Cain.

Megan & Wes

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson had a rocky Love Island ride, ending in fourth place. They went on to move in together, but announced their split in January 2019 in a Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin-esque parody, after Wes’ appearance on Dancing On Ice.

Barton-Hanson went on to date TOWIE star James Lock, and Anderson was in a relationship with model Lucciana Beynon.

Adam & Zara

Although self-styled ladies man Adam Collard claimed to have found ‘the one’ in Zara McDermott, she was dumped from the villa before their relationship could really get going. The couple tried to make it work IRL, but called it quits in February 2019. Zara is now in a relationship with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Collard made a surprise return to the villa in 2022, coupling up with Paige Thorne. They remained a couple for a few months after the show, but split in September after Thorne saw a series of videos of Collard getting close to other women on a night out.

Season 5 Couples

Amber & Greg

The hilarious, fiercely loyal, no-nonsense Geordie Amber Gill had her fair share of heartbreak in the season five villa, but with just two weeks left, she couple up with new Irish entrant Greg O'Shea to win the £50,000. Although the pair remained amicable, they split shortly after leaving the villa.

Molly-Mae & Tommy

Despite not being crowned winners, power couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are among the 10 highest earning Love Island contestants according to research. The couple are still together, loved up and living in Manchester, and are now expecting a baby girl.

India & Ovie

India Reynolds made a beeline for season five favourite, Ovie “Message!” Soko, to take third place. However, they soon called it quits due to their “conflicting schedules”.

Curtis & Maura

The unlikely couple, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins seemed smitten (who could forget how Curtis made Maura’s nether regions… ahem, flutter). However, after several cheating rumours on the outside, the couple eventually split eight months after leaving the villa. Pritchard is now dating Sophie Seridan, having made their first red carpet debut in April 2022.

Chris & Maura

Not technically a villa couple, but a Love Island couple nonetheless (and one that the stans were hoping for since day one). The hilarious Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins remained best mates post-villa, confirming their romantic relationship in November 2020. It was sadly short lived, and they split in May 2021.

Season 6 Couples

Finley & Paige

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned winners of the inaugural winter Love Island in 2020. Having spent lockdown together at Paige's family home in Scotland, they are now living in Manchester, and judging by their social media timelines, they’re still pretty smitten. In April, rumours started to swirl that the two had split, after spending Easter break apart. But Paige quickly set the record straight via social media, and they are still very much together.

Luke & Siânnise

Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge took their time in the villa, finally coupling up on day 18. They moved in together in May 2020, and welcomed a puppy, Nala, in January 2021. But the couple ran out of steam that same year, splitting in November. According to The Sun, “Things had been difficult between Siânnise and Luke for some time.” And Siânnise began posting cryptic messages to social media, such as “'Don't ignore the red flags,” around the time of their split

Demi & Luke

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones might have made it to third place, but they never made it “official” and didn’t last long outside the villa. Luke has since moved on with season five contestant Lucie Donlan and the pair actually became engaged in December 2021.

Ched & Jess

A Casa Amor love story, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale – who entered the season 6 villa with her twin sister, Eve – split in the summer of 2020, after “feeling the effects of lockdown separation.”

Eva & Naz

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed didn’t quite make it to the final, but deserve an honourable mention as they’re so damn cute, and still together.

Mike & Priscilla

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu made it to fifth place, and made a go of it post-villa with Mike saying he’d moved to London “permanently” to be with Priscilla on ITV’s Love Island: What Happened Next? Sadly, Mike and Priscilla called it quits after 15 months of dating, and they have both wiped the presence of the other on their Instagram feeds. Boo!

Season 7

Millie & Liam

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned Season 7’s winners. However, it didn’t always look like they were going to make it through the show. When Reardon’s head was turned by Lillie Haynes during Casa Amor it seemed like it was all over for the pair. However, after a lot of tears, they made up and were going strong the outside for a while. The couple were living together, but announced their separation in July 2022. Court said on Instagram that breaking up was “ultimately what is best for us right now.”

Faye & Teddy

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were another couple who didn’t have the easiest ride. Winter really knew how to bring the heat to arguments and after a misunderstanding surrounding Casa Amor, she coupled up with Sam Jackson. Their feud wasn’t to last though.

Since leaving the villa, the pair are still going strong. Just a few months after the show ended they moved in together. “When we came out of the villa we were very open with each other and said we were going to be moving in together,” she told the MailOnline. “I want to live with Teddy, I adore him, and we have been living together since we met.”

Chloe & Toby

They may not have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2021 but I think it’s fair to say that Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran had the most fun. The laughs continued outside of the villa and the pair relocated to Essex together. They kept their fans up-to-date on Burrows’ YouTube channel. On Sep. 4, Burrows revealed in a video that Aromoalran had actually proposed, but she said no. He cited that it was “because I told the newspapers that if… someone’s gonna propose then Chloe’s getting down on one knee,” to which Burrows replied with another firm no.

Not long after, the couple reportedly called it quits as of October 2022. A source told The Sun that they “decided to go their separate ways” as they’ve “grown apart.”

Kaz & Tyler

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruikshank coupled up just before Casa Amor. However, when their relationship hit the rocks Kamwi gave viewers one of the best recouplings in Love Island’s history (lest we forget the wink.)

They worked out their differences and left the show as a couple. Both landed major fashion and beauty brand deals but it seemed that they lost their spark along the way as they separated in December 2021. In a joint statement, they said, “We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us. We will continue to be very much in one another's lives and support each other in every way.”

Mary & Aaron

Aaron Simpson and Mary Bedford were the underdogs heading into the final weeks of Season 7 of Love Island. They only coupled up following Casa Amor. And it’d seem that they weren’t each other’s type on paper as it was reported that they broke up before leaving the island.

Appearing on Love Island: Aftersun together, Bedford told host Laura Whitmore, “I think we're just gonna go home when we're back in the real world again and things are more normal. We're going to see how it goes, but I've definitely made a best friend in here.” The couple split in August 2021, and Simpson is now dating swimwear designer Jess Lowe.

Liberty & Jake

One of the most shocking breakups from Love Island Season 7 was between Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish. They seemed to have the winning combination of being together from the very beginning and rarely being at the centre of the drama. However, just days before the final week of the show they went their separate ways and decided to go home. Since then, they haven’t rekindled their love.