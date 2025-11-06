Royal life has evolved for Meghan Markle since she married Prince Harry in May 2018, and so, too, has her work. Though the Suits alum gave up acting before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, she is getting in front of the camera again. Multiple outlets report that she has a role in the upcoming Amazon MGM studios film Close Personal Friends.

Meghan’s Return To Acting

The comedy, starring Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Henry Golding, and Jack Quaid, is currently filming, and Meghan was recently on set to play herself, according to The Sun. A source described her role to People as “a small part” and said she “seemed very relaxed and happy on set.” Neither her team nor Amazon MGM studios has commented.

The movie centers on a regular couple that befriends a famous one while on a trip to Santa Barbara, California. Given that Meghan and her family live in nearby Montecito, her cameo makes sense geographically. It also seems like a logical move for her work life after stepping back as a senior royal in 2020. The Sun’s source said the job is “Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.”

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The insider also called it a “massive moment” for the Duchess of Sussex and described it as “a return to doing what she truly loves.” They added that she “has been swamped with offers but this one felt right.”

Meghan’s Acting Past

Prior to her royal engagement to Harry, Meghan had roles in a number of TV series and movies. By far the biggest was her part as Rachel Zane on Suits. She starred on the legal drama for seven seasons, and it was during that time that she met and fell in love with Harry. They announced their plans to marry in November 2017, and USA Networks soon shared that she would be leaving the show.

Meghan discussed how her life and career would change as a member of the royal family during her first interview with Harry, confirming that she wouldn’t be acting any longer.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” Meghan told the BBC’s Mishal Husain. “It’s a new chapter.”

Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s time as senior royals together didn’t go as they hoped. They announced their decision to step back in January 2020 and ultimately settled in Montecito, where they’ve reentered the entertainment sphere with projects like their documentary series Harry & Meghan and her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

More acting could be in the pipeline, if her Close Personal Friends role is any indication.