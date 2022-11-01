Meghan Markle Just Shared Her Family’s “Whirlwind” Morning Routine

You’d think living a Montecito mansion would make life, and mornings, rather different – or at least not so run-of-the-mill. But Meghan Markle has dispelled that notion on the latest episode Archetypes. Speaking to American actor and director Pamela Adlon in the “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” episode of her Spotify podcast, Markle revealed what mornings are really like for her, Prince Harry, and their family.

“So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older,” Markle told Adlon, who spoke about her experience with grown up daughters. “But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lily, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up.”

She then “start[s] doing his lunch box right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble, my husband's help me get him downstairs.” And the crucial bit: “I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it. For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning. And then it's like feed all three of the dogs – because we just got another dog – and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind,” she said.

Adlon adds that she hopes “dad is being a good contributor to like the time, the kid time,” to which Meghan replies: “Oh my husband? He's great.” Prince Harry is said to have a “real magic touch” when putting his daughter to bed and “loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep,” according to reports.

Though this isn’t the first time Markle discusses her morning routine, it is the first time we hear about how she does it with her family. Previously, the former actor had spoken about how she wakes up very early – sometimes as early as 4:15 a.m. when on set – and would follow a strict routine. “The morning, as we all know, is that vital time that sets the tone for our day ahead," she once wrote on her blog, The Tig. Clearly, the morning is still vital for her day, albeit a little more of a “whirlwind,” as she puts it.