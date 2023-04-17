Fans Praised Zack’s “Classy” Response To Irina At The Love Is Blind Reunion

Irina Solomonova didn’t make it far into Love Is Blind Season 4, ending things with Zack Goytowski soon after their engagement. However, her behavior toward Zack and her fellow podmates was the subject of much Season 4 discourse, so fans were naturally waiting for her to confront the drama at the April 16 Love Is Blind reunion — and that, she did. If you missed all or part of the reunion due to the much-memed delay (that lasted more than an hour!), here’s what went down.

During the special, Zack said Irina never took their relationship seriously. “If we’re real, you went on this show to get famous,” he said. Zack also claimed that viewers only saw 10% of Irina’s hurtful behavior. “There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable.”

Despite the drama, Zack said that he forgives Irina completely — directing viewers to a “receipts” post on his Instagram that was actually a story about forgiveness in his own challenging relationship with his mom. “Grace isn’t fair,” he wrote. “But if we choose to give it every day, we make the world a better place for everyone.” Bliss Poureetezadi, for her part, also voiced her hurt at Irina’s “malicious” actions but said she’d moved on from it, too.

The reunion seemed to settle any lingering questions about Zack, Irina, and Bliss’ love triangle. But fans weren’t so quick to forgive and had plenty to say about Irina being called out.

After the taping, Irina spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the harsh response from viewers — which included boos. “It was difficult to experience,” she said. “And I’m just sitting there kind of crying, kind of balling a little bit, and they didn’t show it, but I was like, ‘Dude, we’re all just human. We’re all just trying to get through this life one f*cking day at a time.’”

Irina also acknowledged that the fan demand for her inevitable hot-seat moment might have contributed to the night’s technical difficulties. (Fans who couldn’t access the special night-of had to wait until the following afternoon to tune in.)

“I just think people were really excited to see me get roasted, so the server got backed up. They got what they wanted,” she said. “I think I a little bit deserved it, and I hope people felt the peace they wanted to feel.”

She told the outlet she was working on herself and was “not going to let these three weeks ... define the rest of [her] life.”