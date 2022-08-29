Taylor Swift Dancing To Lizzo’s VMAs Performance Gave Twitter A Serotonin Boost

Lizzo’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards performance got everyone dancing — even surprise attendee Taylor Swift. During her VMAs performance of “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” Lizzo sang and danced in front of an animated screen, which got the crowd, Swift, and Swift’s “All Too Well” collaborator Dylan O’Brien. Swift, who is known for her in-audience reactions at award shows, started dancing in her seat beside O’Brien.

Naturally, fans on Twitter are obsessed with Swift & O’Brien’s reaction to Lizzo’s performance. “Supportive queen,” one user tweeted, while another wrote, “the tears that just came to my eyes at taylor doing her dorky standing up dancing sh*t at awards show again… I CAN’T.”

Here’s how Lizzo fans and Swift stans reacted to the performance:

This isn’t the first time Swift danced along during an awards show, giving fans a boost of seritonin and plenty of memes to share. E! reported in 2015 that a fan asked Swift on Tumblr alongside a clip of her dancing at the 2014 Gammy Awards what we’ve been wondering all along, "Seriously Taylor… what do you call this dance move?" Swift simply replied: "The Mom-Croon."

You may be asking, what is the Mom-Croon? "A dance move invented at the 2014 Grammy Awards," she elaborated. "To sway, perform, and sing along to a song in an extremely emotional or sentimental way, possibly incorporating hand gestures. Eyes closed, lost in the music. The way your mom gets taken away by a tune from her high school days, glass of red wine in hand, shuffling around the room as her teenage kids roll their eyes in disdain.” Going to call it that, moving forward!

Lizzo is nominated for four VMAs including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time.” She previously performed at the 2019 awards show, belting “Truth Hurts” in front of a giant inflatable booty, followed by “Good As Hell.” Her opening performance paid tribute to an iconic Beyoncé performance.

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out on Twitter that Lizzo’s number took a similar approach to Beyoncé’s 2011 Billboard Music Awards performance of “Run The World (Girls)”. “Lizzo giving Beyoncé's billboard award performance of run the world. We love impact!!” they wrote.