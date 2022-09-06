After Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s emotional hometown date, the potential Bachelorette couple seemed stronger than ever. Gabby had bonded with Erich’s parents about the realities of caregiving and was particularly touched to meet his dad, Allan, who had terminal cancer and has since passed away.

“I’ll never forget today. Today, was just like, very real. Very real and very important to me,” Erich told Gabby at the time, adding that his parents were “surprised” at the strength of his feelings for the Bachelorette. “Because that’s all they want, too, is for me to be happy, and for me to be with somebody like you.”

Their overnight date started on this emotional high, seeing Gabby and Erich continue the deep conversation about Erich’s dad while swimming in Mexico (at a destination called Lovers Leap, no less). However, in a voiceover, Erich began to express some concerns — explaining that it hasn’t been easy to date Gabby while she’s seeing other men. “That’s the thing I think about in the back of my mind,” he said. Yep — if you watched Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season, things might be sounding a tad familiar.

Dinner and the overnight portion of their date seemed to go well, but at the end of the episode, Erich let Gabby know via cryptic letter that he had to meet her on the bridge of their resort — where he shared his reservations about her being intimate with other men.

“Now, sitting here, picturing the girl that I’m in love with, doing that with somebody else, like, that kind of crushes me,” Erich told her. “And this is not gonna be easy.”

In a voiceover, Gabby said she felt “pressured” by Erich’s words, and felt like he was “testing” her. “Maybe he’s not gonna be my guy after all. I’m starting to question it ... this feels like the end for me.”

Ultimately, she walked away from Erich in tears. “I feel like I have, like, walls and barriers,” she said. It’s not clear if this actually is the end for Gabby and Erich — but an ominous promo for the second half of Fantasy Suites does include Jesse Palmer telling Rachel Recchia that she’ll be “the only Bachelorette.” And with Johnny DePhillipo going home and Jason Alabaster expressing doubts about whether he’ll be ready for an engagement himself — well, it’s starting to look like either Erich or nobody.

In any case, Twitter had plenty to say about Gabby and Erich’s emotional argument.

Whether Erich goes home, several viewers were quick to remind him that the format of the show does, typically, mean spending some very personal time with more than one suitor.