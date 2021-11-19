Twitter Is Torn About The New Janet Jackson Malfunction Documentary

Janet Jackson and her fans have waited a long time for vindication following her Super Bowl Halftime Show wardrobe controversy involving Justin Timberlake in 2004 — not that she should’ve needed it. And that’s exactly the point of the new documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, which comes out on Hulu and FX on Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

Following the success of two documentaries on Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship — Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears — FX, Hulu, and The New York Times Presents’ latest collaboration examines the aftermath of what’s known as “Nipplegate.” Misogyny and racism take center stage in the doc’s retelling, highlighting how a Black woman was vilified versus how a white male who did the undressing was catapulted to even greater success.

Jackson talked to Oprah about the incident in 2006, clarifying that she did not, in fact, intend to expose her breast to all of America, as some harshly insinuated. Meanwhile, though Timberlake acknowledged to MTV that he received only “10% of the blame,” he waited until 2021 to apologize. On Feb. 12, he wrote via Instagram, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

The Jodi Gomes-directed documentary features interviews with cultural critics, music executives, and sports execs, as well as rare footage. Ahead of the Nov. 19 premiere, fans are already torn about Malfunction, with some “siked” and some less so. Here are their thoughts, so far (Bustle will update this story with more tweets after the premiere).

While many looked forward to Jackson reclaiming her narrative and finally getting the apology she deserves, others were especially excited for Timberlake’s turn to be vilified. One user tweeted, “I hope they drag Justin Timberlake, he deserves it.”

Still, some were lukewarm about the project and unclear as to why there even is one. Others even insinuated that the production companies are “using” Jackson to “sell” the doc.

One tweet, in particular, got some riled up — and it’s not from anyone you’d expect. Following the Super Bowl debacle, the Grammys infamously disinvited the “All For You” singer, despite being slated to present. So when the official Grammys Twitter account promoted the Hulu doc with the caption, “The 2004 #SuperBowl halftime show incident wasn’t just an unfortunate slip-up — it was a confluence of raging societal forces,” fans were quick to point out the post’s irony. “Well if this isn’t the pot calling the kettle black,” user NathanGroce replied.

