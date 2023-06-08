The true star of the Vanderpump Rules reunion is Scheana Shay’s trailer 100 yards away from Raquel Leviss. Thanks to a restraining order that Leviss filed against her (then attempted to drop at the reunion), Shay had to watch the third part of the Pump Rules Season 10 reunion from her trailer, and Twitter was in agreement that she was a total mood.

After saying her piece on the first two parts of the reunion (while Leviss watched from her own trailer), Shay left the set, put on a sweatshirt with her signature quote “It’s all happening,” grabbed a White Claw, and witnessed the drama unfold from a camera feed as Leviss faced the entire cast for the first time since #Scandoval unfolded. Almost immediately, Shay gawked, laughed, and was utterly startled by nearly everything that came out of Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s mouths, just like everyone else at home.

Later on, she was joined by her husband Brock Davies and James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber, who were equally dismayed by what they were witnessing on the TV screen — all while snacking their stress away. Twitter agreed that the trio were all of us.

