There’s perhaps no bigger sign of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair than their lightning bolt necklaces, a clue that initially went over everyone’s heads. But a seemingly nonchalant scene on Vanderpump Rules proves that the jewelry’s origins are much different than expected. On the May 10 episode of Pump Rules, which was meant to be the Season 10 finale before #Scandoval broke, Raquel is seen buying a lightning bolt necklace at West Hollywood boutique Polkadots and Moonbeams with Charli Burnett, calling it “retail therapy,” and it’s giving fans a whole new perspective on their affair.

After #Scandoval unfolded in March, eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed that Sandoval and Raquel had been sporting similar lightning bolt necklaces, but not quite matching ones, in several Instagram posts from months prior. Sandoval is even wearing his in some Pump Rules promo images as he looks at Raquel. Most viewers speculated that they bought the necklaces together as a secret sign of affection for each other, but seeing Raquel buy it on her own accord gives it an entirely new context. (The Caitlin Nicole pendant originally retailed for $780, but a source told Page Six that she bought hers at a discount.)

Viewers now know that Raquel and Sandoval had secretly hooked up at least once by this point, while he was still with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Given this knowledge, Twitter thinks Raquel could have bought the necklace as her own declaration of love to Sandoval and a hint that she wanted to turn their trysts into a full-blown relationship. Naturally, fans have many mixed opinions about that theory.

Some fans are also citing the scene as evidence that latter Pump Rules episodes have been re-edited in light of the scandal, despite Andy Cohen and Bravo producers adamantly denying this claim.

No matter what the necklaces mean to Sandoval and Raquel, it’s very likely that the accessories will be addressed on the three-part Season 10 reunion, which will start airing May 17 on Bravo.